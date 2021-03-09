Robert Edward Westmoreland
July 1, 1941 - March 6, 2021
Born on July 1, 1941, Robert Edward Westmoreland, 79, of Scottsville, Virginia, was the son of Dr. Robert "Ed" Westmoreland and Wanda Helen Westmoreland. He died on March 6, 2021.
Robert, known as "Bobby", was born in New York City. He graduated from Albemarle High School. He worked for VDOT and the Defense General Supply Center in Chesterfield, Virginia.
He is survived by his sisters, Dr. Barbara Westmoreland of Rochester, Minn., and Cynthia Westmoreland of Palmyra, Va. He is also survived by cousins, Peggy Binns and Kathy Lohr of Richmond, Va., and Virginia Hickman of Destin, Fla., and by special friends Kathy Puerner, and Bill and Kathy Hueser of Palmyra, Va.
Bobby was smart, thoughtful, gentle, and always willing to pitch in and help others. He always had a nice smile and was very photogenic. He enjoyed trains, opera, movies, challenging puzzles and games, traveling, and do-it-yourself projects.
He was a dear, beloved brother and friend who will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.HillandWood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 9, 2021.