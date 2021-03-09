Menu
Robert Edward "Bobby" Westmoreland
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Robert Edward Westmoreland

July 1, 1941 - March 6, 2021

Born on July 1, 1941, Robert Edward Westmoreland, 79, of Scottsville, Virginia, was the son of Dr. Robert "Ed" Westmoreland and Wanda Helen Westmoreland. He died on March 6, 2021.

Robert, known as "Bobby", was born in New York City. He graduated from Albemarle High School. He worked for VDOT and the Defense General Supply Center in Chesterfield, Virginia.

He is survived by his sisters, Dr. Barbara Westmoreland of Rochester, Minn., and Cynthia Westmoreland of Palmyra, Va. He is also survived by cousins, Peggy Binns and Kathy Lohr of Richmond, Va., and Virginia Hickman of Destin, Fla., and by special friends Kathy Puerner, and Bill and Kathy Hueser of Palmyra, Va.

Bobby was smart, thoughtful, gentle, and always willing to pitch in and help others. He always had a nice smile and was very photogenic. He enjoyed trains, opera, movies, challenging puzzles and games, traveling, and do-it-yourself projects.

He was a dear, beloved brother and friend who will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.HillandWood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I join my friend Cynnie Westmoreland on this anniversary of her brother's death - in her sadness at the loss of her brother. It was evident to all of us how kind Cynnie was to Bobby. Ken Elzinga
Ken Elzinga
March 3, 2022
Bobby was our neighbor for nine years. We will miss his friendly greetings. May God bless your family.
Sharon Van Ornum
March 18, 2021
Cynnie. I am so sorry to learn of your brother Bobby´s death. I know the two of you were close and did a lot of activities together. Especially with your boat. I pray these special memories will comfort you at this difficult time. I too lost my brother Floyd before Thanksgiving. Your friend, Marie
Marie Wilkerson
March 12, 2021
My condolences to Bobby's sisters Cynnie and Barbara. My the Lord comfort you at this time. Ken Elzinga
Ken Elzinga
March 11, 2021
My thoughts are with you. Anyone who.liked trains is a friend of mine.
Gary Smith
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends. Bobby was after I graduated from AHS but I have fond memories of Barbara and Cynthia. I hope both of you are well
William Raines
March 9, 2021
