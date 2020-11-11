Robert "Bob" Woodrow Toney
Robert "Bob" Woodrow Toney, of Bergoo, W.Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Bob was born on January 27, 1934, to Robert Woodrow "Pete" Toney and Logana (Clay) Toney Short in Raleigh County, W.Va.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Clearfork High School and attended Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn. He served in the United States Army in Europe during the Korean War and worked in the intelligence branch of the Army Security Agency and the CIA. He was recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis during which he was stationed at Key West Naval Air Station monitoring Russian submarines.
Bob was the Vice President over sales at the Rotary Printing Company in Norwalk, Ohio for 26 years. In 1989, he moved to Charlottesville, Va. where he worked at Piedmont Farms and Graphics until he retired and moved to Bergoo.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan Toney; six children; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 11, 2020.