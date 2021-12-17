Robin Denise Harmon, 70, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal life peacefully, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mrs. Harmon is survived by her husband, Tommy Harmon; two sons, Michael and Corey; a brother, Robert J. Coles Jr., two sisters, Kim Swift and Betty Coats; five grandchildren; and host of nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Coles Sr. and Margaret Coles, and a sister, Fellisco Harris.
Arrangements are entrusted with McClenny Funeral Services, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m., Chapman Grove Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va.
Tommy, Mike, Corey, and extended family: We were sad to hear of Robin's passing. Unfortunately, we did not hear until after the funeral. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We will always think fondly when we remember Robin. God bless.
The Saylor Family
December 22, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Mike, Cory and the family. May God comfort you in your time of need.
Karen A Coles
December 19, 2021
To my friends Clarice,Kim, Kenneth and you other sweet and loving family. My heart goes out to you and your family at this most sad time of year! But I know and God surely knows that you all come from a strong family of Faith and HE knows when to call each of us home and HE wanted Robin up there with HIM this Christmas Oh´ what a sweet Home Going for Robin and the Peace of mine for your family I love you all family and many Blessings to all. Your friend,Sylvia Coles
Sylvia P. Coles
Friend
December 17, 2021
Please except our deepest condolences and prayers of comfort Robin was a wonderful woman of God filled with the sweetest smile and best laughter in the world in Christ Jesus name.
Pastor and Minister Smith
Friend
December 17, 2021
My prayers with the Coles/Harmon family.
Gwendolyn Thomas Jackson
December 17, 2021
Prayers for family, she was a very sweet person!
Trina
December 17, 2021
With Deepirst Sympathy . So sorry for your lost. God Bless you and your family. Georgia Little.
Georgetta Little
Friend
December 17, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family on the loss of your loved one. We have known Robin for many years and she´s truly will be missed. She has been sick for so long but she doesn´t have to worry anymore. She´s in the arms of Jesus. Rest on my dear friend and take your rest because God only takes the best.
Ben and Reva Carr
December 17, 2021
Sending deepest condolences to the family. I pray God be with you all at this sad time , I´m so very sorry for your loss
Deloris Goins
Friend
December 17, 2021
My love and prayers are with the Coles and Harmon families
Sylvia Hawkins Scott
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry for you lost. Sending condolences to the family.
Linda
December 17, 2021
Robin was a true warrior. She doesn't have to fight anymore. Rest in peace family.