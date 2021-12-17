To my friends Clarice,Kim, Kenneth and you other sweet and loving family. My heart goes out to you and your family at this most sad time of year! But I know and God surely knows that you all come from a strong family of Faith and HE knows when to call each of us home and HE wanted Robin up there with HIM this Christmas Oh´ what a sweet Home Going for Robin and the Peace of mine for your family I love you all family and many Blessings to all. Your friend,Sylvia Coles

