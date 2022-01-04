I have a little story about Roger. Back in the late '90s, in a blizzard, I rode up to Stony Point with a friend to help another friend who was trapped at home with no heat. We were able to get the guy's heat up and running and we left to head back to Barboursville. From the time we got to my friends house the snow was about 6 inches deep and when we left, it was a foot or more and falling fast, by the time we got down Route 20 North near Rogers home, we hit a white out and the snow was so deep that we got stuck. My friend walked up to Rogers house and Roger got his tractor and came down and pulled us out and cleared the road to the top of the hill so we could get some momentum. His act of kindness got us back to Barboursville safely. Upon arriving in Barboursville and my buddies house, my truck was completely stuck with the frame sitting on about 2 feet of snow, but we were home and safe. I will never forget Roger's act of goodwill. God Rest his soul.

TREY DURHAM Other January 5, 2022