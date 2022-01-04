Roger A. Payne Sr.
Roger A. Payne Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 20, 1936, in Stony Point, the son of the late Harold and Erma Payne. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susan Payne.
Roger grew up in Stony Point, Va., a small community he loved and never left. After graduating from high school Roger started a logging and sawmill business while farming the family farm with cattle. He went on to start a successful backhoe and excavating business until he retired. Roger loved Bluegrass music, whenever there was Bluegrass music playing from Va. to Fla. Roger wanted to be there right in the middle. He was blessed in so many ways and was loved dearly by so many people.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years: two children, Roger A. Payne Jr. and wife, Delin, and Lorrie Bryant and husband, Ricky; beloved sister, Phyllis Baker; six grandchildren, Nicklaus, Jessie, Adam, Hunter, Zachary and Sadie; three great-grandchildren, Loukis, Avea, and Liam; and three step great-grandchildren, Shirley, Angie and Nabi.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment at Holly Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Eddie Deane. The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 4, 2022.