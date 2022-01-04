Menu
Roger A. Payne Sr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Roger A. Payne Sr.

Roger A. Payne Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 20, 1936, in Stony Point, the son of the late Harold and Erma Payne. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susan Payne.

Roger grew up in Stony Point, Va., a small community he loved and never left. After graduating from high school Roger started a logging and sawmill business while farming the family farm with cattle. He went on to start a successful backhoe and excavating business until he retired. Roger loved Bluegrass music, whenever there was Bluegrass music playing from Va. to Fla. Roger wanted to be there right in the middle. He was blessed in so many ways and was loved dearly by so many people.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years: two children, Roger A. Payne Jr. and wife, Delin, and Lorrie Bryant and husband, Ricky; beloved sister, Phyllis Baker; six grandchildren, Nicklaus, Jessie, Adam, Hunter, Zachary and Sadie; three great-grandchildren, Loukis, Avea, and Liam; and three step great-grandchildren, Shirley, Angie and Nabi.


Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment at Holly Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Eddie Deane. The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 4, 2022.
LOVE ALWAYS
Mike and Della Johnson
Friend
January 6, 2022
When I worked at Luck Stone I had the opportunity to have Mr. Payne as one of our customers he was always so nice and accommodating so sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers to his family
Patti Molter
January 5, 2022
My heart, Thoughts, & prayers go out to this Family. Roger was one of the finest Men i ever Met. He was kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, smart, Happy and loved people. He left good memories with all who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed. With love, fr good friends, Sandy Mawyer & Alvin Vernon
Sandy Mawyer
Friend
January 5, 2022
I have a little story about Roger. Back in the late '90s, in a blizzard, I rode up to Stony Point with a friend to help another friend who was trapped at home with no heat. We were able to get the guy's heat up and running and we left to head back to Barboursville. From the time we got to my friends house the snow was about 6 inches deep and when we left, it was a foot or more and falling fast, by the time we got down Route 20 North near Rogers home, we hit a white out and the snow was so deep that we got stuck. My friend walked up to Rogers house and Roger got his tractor and came down and pulled us out and cleared the road to the top of the hill so we could get some momentum. His act of kindness got us back to Barboursville safely. Upon arriving in Barboursville and my buddies house, my truck was completely stuck with the frame sitting on about 2 feet of snow, but we were home and safe. I will never forget Roger's act of goodwill. God Rest his soul.
TREY DURHAM
Other
January 5, 2022
Hoping you find some comfort in the memories your heart will always hold onto. Thinking of you and your family and wishing you comfort and peace in this time of sorrow.
Laurie Carpenter
January 5, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. Payne´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
January 4, 2022
I thought the world of Mr. Payne, and looked forward to talking with him any time I saw him (always at a bluegrass event). He was a fascinating man with many stories. May God comfort his family in the loss of this wonderful man.
A.D. Massie
Friend
January 4, 2022
My condolences to Roger's family and friends. Roger was one of the good guys and the toughest competitors I knew at AHS. RIP FRIEND!
William Raines
January 4, 2022
