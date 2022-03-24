Roger L. Payne
Roger L. Payne, 64, of Troy, passed into eternal peace, on Sunday, March 20, 2022 after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Born on June 1, 1957, he was the son of the late William H. (Willie) Payne and Dorothy (Dot) Ellen Payne. Also preceding him in death were his brothers Prentiss (Priny) Payne and William (Pete) Payne and special niece Becky Watkins.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jamie Wills-Payne of Troy; sons, Chad Payne and his wife, Laura, Chase Payne and his partner, Morgan Marshall; and granddaughters, Harper Payne, Kendall Payne, and Rowan Payne. He is also survived by his sister. Janice Harlow of Palmyra; his sisters-in-law, Pat Payne and Eula Payne; a very special niece, Abby Harlow; his cousin, Mike Payne of Troy, who was like a brother to him; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog Eva Joy.
Roger worked for Advent Painting for 22 years prior to retiring due to his illness. He had a passion for helping others and was always happy to use his master skills of painting, carpentry, plumbing, farm equipment repair (among others) to help his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on the farm with his Kubota tractor.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to dear friends Joe and Pam Stephens for their tremendous generosity, love, and support throughout the years. A special thank you also to David Blackwell for his many years of friendship and for assuming Roger's job responsibilities when he was no longer able to perform them, and to Rachel Payne for her loving support. Thank you to all of our friends and family who have prayed for us, sent cards of encouragement, blessed us with visits, brought delicious food, and loved us through our journey. You are loved and appreciated so very much.
Thank you to the committed staff of the ALS Association, as well as the dedicated practitioners of the Richard R. Dart ALS Clinic at the University of Virginia Health System for their incredible care throughout Roger's illness. A special thanks also to Hospice of the Piedmont for their support during Roger's final days.
A graveside service will be held at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church cemetery, 1794 Richmond Road, Troy, VA 22974 on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at https://donate.dc.als.org/
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 24, 2022.