Roger Lee Shifflett
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
William Monroe High School
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Roger Lee Shifflett

Roger Lee Shifflett ¨Sunshine¨ was born in Charlottesville, Va., on June 11, 1956, to the late Richard Henry Shifflett and Therley Mae (Roach) Moore. He passed away at the UVA Medical Center on September 29, 2021. He was 65 years old.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Shifflett, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janet Shifflett "J.D.; his son, Jason Shifflett "Brandon" and his fiancee´ Tina; his daughter, Dana Shifflett "Yiggy"; one granddaughter, Breanna ¨Bre¨ Sprouse; two grandsons, Austin ¨Noody¨ Sprouse and Samuel ¨SamBo¨ Deal. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is also survived by seven brothers and two sisters, Bennie Shifflett, Mike Shifflett, Bucky Shifflett, Doby Shifflett, Richard Shifflett, Buzzy Shifflett, C.J. Moore, Etha ¨Sissie¨ Shifflett, and Michelle Dean.

Roger was known to many as ¨Sunshine¨, and was known to be the life of the party, telling jokes and doing his tricks. He was a competitive athlete in school and loved all sports. He ran track, pole vaulted, did weight lifting, and played football at William Monroe High School. His favorite sport of all to play was softball. He was a mountain man, one with nature, loved flowers and gardening, and took pride in his work and his family.

He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed, but will live forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet, my thoughts are with you and your family
Lisa Vasquez
October 5, 2021
We haven't sent Roger in a while but always enjoy the conversation when we would meet up with him . Always remember the softball days he played on my husband's team . Never a dull moment. One of the best when it came to sports . I " Kay" went to school with Roger and we were good friends he was always a gentleman . Would do anything for anyone . Our prayers are with his family and friends at this time of such a great loss .
Dink & Kay Rogers
October 4, 2021
We are very sorry for your lost of Roger. Roger will forever be in our hearts. We will have those memories of his laughter. Roger had a kind soul. He will be missed by all that he touch thru out his life. Ronnie, Mary,Chris and family.
Ronnie,Mary, Chris and Family
Family
October 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss...may God be with you through the days.
Tracy McCauley
Other
October 3, 2021
My sympathies & prayers for the family. Blessings & Love!
Sarah Wood (from Nelson)
October 3, 2021
You will be missed, Friend and WMHS classmate of 1975. Precious Memories.
Kenny Samuels
Friend
October 3, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Roger´s passing. Roger was a good man and we always enjoyed talking with him. We always thought alot of Roger. God bless this family in the days, weeks and months ahead. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kenny and Jean Crawford
Family
October 3, 2021
