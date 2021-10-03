Roger Lee ShifflettRoger Lee Shifflett ¨Sunshine¨ was born in Charlottesville, Va., on June 11, 1956, to the late Richard Henry Shifflett and Therley Mae (Roach) Moore. He passed away at the UVA Medical Center on September 29, 2021. He was 65 years old.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Shifflett, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janet Shifflett "J.D.; his son, Jason Shifflett "Brandon" and his fiancee´ Tina; his daughter, Dana Shifflett "Yiggy"; one granddaughter, Breanna ¨Bre¨ Sprouse; two grandsons, Austin ¨Noody¨ Sprouse and Samuel ¨SamBo¨ Deal. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy.He is also survived by seven brothers and two sisters, Bennie Shifflett, Mike Shifflett, Bucky Shifflett, Doby Shifflett, Richard Shifflett, Buzzy Shifflett, C.J. Moore, Etha ¨Sissie¨ Shifflett, and Michelle Dean.Roger was known to many as ¨Sunshine¨, and was known to be the life of the party, telling jokes and doing his tricks. He was a competitive athlete in school and loved all sports. He ran track, pole vaulted, did weight lifting, and played football at William Monroe High School. His favorite sport of all to play was softball. He was a mountain man, one with nature, loved flowers and gardening, and took pride in his work and his family.He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed, but will live forever in our hearts.A memorial service will be held at a later date.