Roger Lee Shifflett
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Roger Lee Shifflett

Roger Lee Shifflett, 74, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on December 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his beloved family members.

He was born on December 19, 1947, in Albemarle County, the son of the late Orby and Gracie Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Shifflett and a daughter, Elizabeth Jo Shifflett.

Roger was a former employee at Siemens in Earlysville where he worked for many years.

Roger is survived by a daughter, Patricia Shifflett Arrowood of Ruckersville; a son, Drew Monger and wife, Lacie, of Garden City, S.C.; three dedicated brothers and their spouses, Herbert Lee Shifflett and Gloria, Archie Lee Shifflett and Barbara, both of Stanardsville, and Davis Junior Shifflett and Gina, of Culpeper; and a sister, Phyllis Anderson and Jim of Stanardsville. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this. May the Lord give yall peace and comfort at this time. TH and Tammy
Thurman Shifflett
Family
December 31, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Roger and I shared in many positive work assignments when we were working at Siemens.
Jim Tirrell
Work
December 28, 2021
Uncle Roger, oh how you are loved and will be missed. You always treated me like your own, Drew and I are more brothers than cousins because of how each of our precious parents raised us together. Rest in peace. Love you!
Darren McCauley
Family
December 28, 2021
You will be missed, Uncle Roger. Drew and family, love you so much.
Kim Crow
Family
December 28, 2021
We certainly loved Roger and are so sad about his passing. All of our love to the family.
Lottie MCauley
December 28, 2021
Roger you have left a deep hole in our heart, which will never heal. We will always have the wonderful memories of you.
John & Beth Omweg
Friend
December 28, 2021
