Roger Lee ShifflettRoger Lee Shifflett, 74, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on December 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his beloved family members.He was born on December 19, 1947, in Albemarle County, the son of the late Orby and Gracie Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Shifflett and a daughter, Elizabeth Jo Shifflett.Roger was a former employee at Siemens in Earlysville where he worked for many years.Roger is survived by a daughter, Patricia Shifflett Arrowood of Ruckersville; a son, Drew Monger and wife, Lacie, of Garden City, S.C.; three dedicated brothers and their spouses, Herbert Lee Shifflett and Gloria, Archie Lee Shifflett and Barbara, both of Stanardsville, and Davis Junior Shifflett and Gina, of Culpeper; and a sister, Phyllis Anderson and Jim of Stanardsville. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.