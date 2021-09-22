Menu
Ronald Owen Carpenter
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Ronald Owen Carpenter

Ronald Owen Carpenter, 86, of Reva, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2021, at Culpeper Hospital.

He was born on December 31, 1934, to the late James Alfred Carpenter and Sarah Fishback Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Thornhill Carpenter; two brothers, James Fishback Carpenter and John Richard Carpenter; and a close friend, Ricky Tyree.

He was a retired auto mechanic for Culpeper Ford in Culpeper, Va.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Dawn Carpenter Baker and husband, Richard, of Gordonsville, Va.; son, Ashby Owen Carpenter and wife, Jamie, of Reva; two sisters, Doris Carpenter Morris of Brightwood, and Donna Carpenter Tompkins and husband, Russell, of Reva; brother, Edward Dalton Carpenter and wife, Darlene, of Reva; and grandchildren, Richard Braden Baker, Sarah Madison Baker, Lacey Addison Carpenter, Lainey Ashlyn Carpenter, and Avery Owen Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
