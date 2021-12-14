Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Vincent Deavers
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Ronald Vincent Deavers

Ronald Vincent Deavers, 78, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, December 9 2021, at his residence.

Born on September 20, 1943, in Newport News, he was the son of the late Harold Franklin Deavers and Claudette Frances Cason Deavers. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frederick "Ricky" Deavers. Ronnie worked as a sales manager for Herndon Chevrolet for fifty years. He was a member of the Charlottesville Elks Lodge, The Virginia State Golf Association and a former member of the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette Freed Deavers; a daughter, Ronlyn D. Garrett; a son, Vincent Allen Deavers; three sisters, Brenda D. Deavers, Cheryl F. Deavers, and Pamela J. Deavers; five grandchildren, Kayla Deavers, Lauren Garrett, Allie Deavers, Sage Deavers, and Mariah Quinn; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Layani, and a host of other relatives and good friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday December 18, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
Gordonsville, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
Gordonsville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Vincent, I want to wish my sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Will Likins
School
January 8, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. He was a very good friend of mine back in our younger days in Gordonsville. I lived beside him when he was working at Herndon Chevrolet and he would come over and my mom would fix us lunch and we would eat lunch together. I stopped by to see him when he was working in Orange at the dealership in 2001 , when I came back to visit after being away for almost 35 years. We relived some good old times during that visit.
Michael "Joe" Ross
Friend
December 18, 2021
Ronnie was the best. Always with a smile and full of laughter. I enjoyed playing golf with him and he will be missed. May his soul Rest In Peace.
BL Morris
December 17, 2021
Ronnie was one of the founding members at Meadowcreek Golf Courses MVP program. He went above and beyond whenever tasked and always with a smile. He was an incredible ambassador of Meadowccreek Golf Course and someone who we could count in when anything needed done. A true gentleman of the game of golf. Thank you Ronnie!
Rion Summers
Work
December 16, 2021
sending prayers too the family of Ronnie Deavers ,you are in my thoughts and prayers during this time of loss, trust in god.
tim shifflett
December 14, 2021
I´m sorry to learn of Ronnie´s passing. Love to you, Jeannette
Penny Norford
Other
December 14, 2021
Jeannette, I´m so sorry for your loss. Ronnie was such a good person and I know he will be missed by all. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I know this is hard for you, he will always be in your heart, just trust in God.
Doris Hutchinson
December 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Ronnie's passing. He was a wonderful, kind, sweet soul and our family will miss him dearly.
Kim Parker
Family
December 14, 2021
Jeanette and Family, I am so very sorry for your loss! You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Byron Harris
Friend
December 14, 2021
we will miss Ronnie keeping the family in our prayers
Sharon Arbour
Family
December 14, 2021
He will be missed by many. My heart goes out to his family my prayers are with you all. Ronnie and daddy ( Marshall Riordan) up there playing there games like old times. Lol.
Debra Riordan Harris
December 14, 2021
Ronnie was the definition of a true southern gentleman, always greeted you with a smile and a kind word he will be missed by everyone that knew him , our Myrtle Beach trips will not be the same ,Rest in peace my friend
Willy Snow
December 14, 2021
I had the wonderful experience of working with Ronnie and he had a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone. So many good times was had by all as he would say. God bless you my friend
Doug Sacra
December 14, 2021
My husband and I dealt with Ronnie for many years. He was always friendly, fair and an excellent representative for Herndon Chevrolet.
Glenda Morris
Work
December 14, 2021
Rest in peace Ronnie! Jeannette and family, may the love of family and friends carry you thru your grief!
Betty Reynolds
Friend
December 14, 2021
I have known ROnnie and his family since I was a young child. Ronnie was such a nice man. My sympathy goes out to his family.
TREY DURHAM
Friend
December 14, 2021
Played golf with ronnie on Wednesdays. He was alot of fun to be around and I looked forward to our 12:30 tee time. He always had kind things to say and a smile. He will be missed . Rest in peace my friend.
Kenny hale
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Jean Trainim
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results