Ronald Vincent DeaversRonald Vincent Deavers, 78, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, December 9 2021, at his residence.Born on September 20, 1943, in Newport News, he was the son of the late Harold Franklin Deavers and Claudette Frances Cason Deavers. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frederick "Ricky" Deavers. Ronnie worked as a sales manager for Herndon Chevrolet for fifty years. He was a member of the Charlottesville Elks Lodge, The Virginia State Golf Association and a former member of the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette Freed Deavers; a daughter, Ronlyn D. Garrett; a son, Vincent Allen Deavers; three sisters, Brenda D. Deavers, Cheryl F. Deavers, and Pamela J. Deavers; five grandchildren, Kayla Deavers, Lauren Garrett, Allie Deavers, Sage Deavers, and Mariah Quinn; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Layani, and a host of other relatives and good friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday December 18, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.