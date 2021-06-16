Ronald Erich Fischer
January 2, 1943 - June 12, 2021
Ronald Erich Fischer, 78, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home the evening of June 12, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends.
Ron, as everyone affectionately knew him, was born to Erich and Irene Fischer on January 2, 1943, and was their only child. After growing up in New Jersey and graduating from Milburn High School in 1960, he began his quest to serve our country by enrolling in the Virginia Military Institute (VMI). After graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1964, he served in the Army for nine years including tours in Germany and Vietnam before taking a Federal Civilian position at the National Ground Intelligence Center in Charlottesville in 1973, where he worked for 35 years before retiring.
Ron was the type of person who always left an impression whether it be through a lifetime of military and public service, his limitless knowledge and immense interest of military history, and of course his love of his family and friends.
Ron met his wife, Nancy in 1963 and they married on April 4, 1968, and were always happily together throughout his life, as they had just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Ron and Nancy have two sons, Erich and Andrew. Ron loved and was loved by his family and couldn't get enough time with his grandchildren, Ava, Evan, Lisey, Kara and daughters-in-law, Rungrawee and Kim. He also embraced his church family at Meadows Presbyterian, as well as his friends and colleagues at these organizations where he proudly served in various capacities: Lieutenant Colonel in the Virginia Defense Force, past National Commander General of the Military Order of Foreign Wars of the U.S., past Commander at the local chapter of the DAV, a Fellow of the Company of Military Historians, as well as participation in the local VFW and American Legion chapters.
In addition to the above family, he is also survived by his cousins, Iris Gerber from New Zealand and Sylvia Bhambra of Germany. He is now united with his Lord and Savior and those who have gone before. Those of us who are here to celebrate his life are blessed by all he gave: his love, his optimism, his humor, his wisdom, his strength and most of all his huge heart and amazing courage. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew him.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Piedmont, Visiting Angels, and the locally based Veterans Administration Primary Care Unit for providing such dedicated and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 1st St. N., Charlottesville, VA 22902. A funeral service will be held 12 Noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901, followed by a reception at the church then a graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens.
For those wishing to contribute in Ron's memory, you may donate to the Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org
) or a military organization of your choice.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.