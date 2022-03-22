I remember when I heard the news I had asked my mom if she heard anything because I thought for sure someone had heard wrong. Only to find out it was true just moments later. Rosa, I keep holding on to the good times and replaying them in my head. The laughs, jokes, our private talks about so much. You trusted me and I trusted you. We grew up together and I'll forever cherish those memories. From sleepovers to fun times in the sun and snow. Fishing and so much more. We talked about us and our families. As we grew older and wiser we talked about our own kids. You should be proud of the biggest goal you set and accomplished- you got to see Cat graduate cuz! Through all life threw at you- you stuck it out for her! I know you're proud. We are all proud of you. These days have been bittersweet for us but we know you suffer in pain no more! I know you are with my Dad and our grandparents and countless others laughing and joking and catching up but most importantly being our guardian angels. To Cat, girl it is up to you to live on her legacy and make her proud. You got this, you have her spunk and tenacity and fire in your soul, just as she did. For Aunt Dreama and Uncle Richard- the love is unbreakable and the hurt right now is unbearable, so remember to share that with the large family the Lord has blessed you with. To her siblings- be proud and live on through her and hold her memories close and be strong for Cat. As a family now is the time you need each other most. For Emmit- you will always be family, I hope you realize the craziness you signed up for when you asked for her hand in marriage. You havent even touched the surface on meeting the extension of your new found family. Just know as a family we are an army and we are here for each and every one of you. I leave you with 2 songs that bring tears to my eyes but speaks volumes in these times.



Rosa, these are dedicated to you girl. With so much love. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten- you will live on through us all!



"I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy featuring Faith Evans and 112



"One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

Angel Hovey Family March 21, 2022