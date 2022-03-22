Menu
Rosa Hovey
1983 - 2022
BORN
1983
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Rosa Hovey

December 16, 1983 - March 18, 2022

Rosa Lee Hovey, 38, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in the presence of her family.

She was born on December 16, 1983, the daughter of Richard and Dreama Hovey.

Rosa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hyatt and Catherine Hovey and Lottie Bell Orange and brother, Richard Hovey Jr.

In addition to her parents, Richard and Dreama Hovey, she is survived by her daughter, Catherine Martinez of Stanardsville, Va.; a fiancé, Emmit Picott of Gordonsville, Va.; siblings, Catherine Compton Hovey of Warrenton, Va., Debra Rider of Bealeton, Va., Cynthia Helbert (Roger) of Madison, Va., Audra Clements (Pete) of Ruckersville, Va., Yvonne Bowler (Randal) of Front Royal, Va., Matthew Hovey (Dee) of Crozet, Va., John Hovey of Stanardsville, Va., and Adam Hovey (Michelle) of Stanardsville, Va.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Anyone who ever met Rosa had a story to tell. She was outgoing, strong, kind- hearted, loving, hilariously funny. Above all, she was a great mom to Cat. She fiercely loved her family. She is dearly loved, deeply missed, forever in our hearts, and will never be forgotten.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Medical Center for Rosa's lifelong care. Memorial contributions may be made to UVA Transplant Center.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.net. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose was a huge part of our family as we grew up and as adults. She always gave me the trust even if it was not what I want to hear. She was a strong,honest, caring,loving woman. No matter what she was going through she was there for our family. She will be deeply missed but not forgotten. It was a honor to have her as family.
Jerome Picott
Family
March 23, 2022
I remember when I heard the news I had asked my mom if she heard anything because I thought for sure someone had heard wrong. Only to find out it was true just moments later. Rosa, I keep holding on to the good times and replaying them in my head. The laughs, jokes, our private talks about so much. You trusted me and I trusted you. We grew up together and I'll forever cherish those memories. From sleepovers to fun times in the sun and snow. Fishing and so much more. We talked about us and our families. As we grew older and wiser we talked about our own kids. You should be proud of the biggest goal you set and accomplished- you got to see Cat graduate cuz! Through all life threw at you- you stuck it out for her! I know you're proud. We are all proud of you. These days have been bittersweet for us but we know you suffer in pain no more! I know you are with my Dad and our grandparents and countless others laughing and joking and catching up but most importantly being our guardian angels. To Cat, girl it is up to you to live on her legacy and make her proud. You got this, you have her spunk and tenacity and fire in your soul, just as she did. For Aunt Dreama and Uncle Richard- the love is unbreakable and the hurt right now is unbearable, so remember to share that with the large family the Lord has blessed you with. To her siblings- be proud and live on through her and hold her memories close and be strong for Cat. As a family now is the time you need each other most. For Emmit- you will always be family, I hope you realize the craziness you signed up for when you asked for her hand in marriage. You havent even touched the surface on meeting the extension of your new found family. Just know as a family we are an army and we are here for each and every one of you. I leave you with 2 songs that bring tears to my eyes but speaks volumes in these times.

Rosa, these are dedicated to you girl. With so much love. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten- you will live on through us all!

"I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy featuring Faith Evans and 112

"One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men
Angel Hovey
Family
March 21, 2022
Beautiful young lady inside and out. May she R.I.P. Prayers for the family.
Chrissy Morris
March 21, 2022
Rosa I still can't believe this is happening I'm truly gonna miss you and our talks.... Love You Cuz ♥
Jessica Hall
Family
March 21, 2022
