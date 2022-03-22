Rosa Hovey
December 16, 1983 - March 18, 2022
Rosa Lee Hovey, 38, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in the presence of her family.
She was born on December 16, 1983, the daughter of Richard and Dreama Hovey.
Rosa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hyatt and Catherine Hovey and Lottie Bell Orange and brother, Richard Hovey Jr.
In addition to her parents, Richard and Dreama Hovey, she is survived by her daughter, Catherine Martinez of Stanardsville, Va.; a fiancé, Emmit Picott of Gordonsville, Va.; siblings, Catherine Compton Hovey of Warrenton, Va., Debra Rider of Bealeton, Va., Cynthia Helbert (Roger) of Madison, Va., Audra Clements (Pete) of Ruckersville, Va., Yvonne Bowler (Randal) of Front Royal, Va., Matthew Hovey (Dee) of Crozet, Va., John Hovey of Stanardsville, Va., and Adam Hovey (Michelle) of Stanardsville, Va.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Anyone who ever met Rosa had a story to tell. She was outgoing, strong, kind- hearted, loving, hilariously funny. Above all, she was a great mom to Cat. She fiercely loved her family. She is dearly loved, deeply missed, forever in our hearts, and will never be forgotten.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Medical Center for Rosa's lifelong care. Memorial contributions may be made to UVA Transplant Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.net
. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.