Rose Ella MorrisRose Ella Morris, 82, of Dyke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1938, to the late Richard Wesley Sprouse and Lillie Mae Dunivan Sprouse. She was also preceded in death by a son, Henry Wilson Morris; five brothers, William Nuchols, Early, Herbert, Grover and Henry Sprouse; six sisters, Annie Mae Farish, Neva Kidd, Etta Marie Estes, Dorothy Hicks, Blanche Amos and Mary Eunice Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Adam Morris and Maddie Ann Johnson.Rose was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also known as Puggie, Poochie, or Pooh by many of her friends and family. She loved cooking for her family and made sure she fixed enough to send plenty home. Her passions included gardening, sewing, crafting, feeding and watching the birds and butterflies. Rose retired from Crouse-Hinds of Earlysville. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Hoover Morris; two daughters, Shirley Ann Johnson of Charlottesville, and Sandra Mae Hicks and husband, Bobby, of Ruckersville; three sons, Lynn Marvin Morris and wife, Sandy, of Ruckersville, Richard Franklin Morris of Dyke, and Chester Alan Morris and wife, Elizabeth, of Stanardsville; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.A memorial service will be held at a later date.