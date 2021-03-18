Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Ella Morris
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Rose Ella Morris

Rose Ella Morris, 82, of Dyke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1938, to the late Richard Wesley Sprouse and Lillie Mae Dunivan Sprouse. She was also preceded in death by a son, Henry Wilson Morris; five brothers, William Nuchols, Early, Herbert, Grover and Henry Sprouse; six sisters, Annie Mae Farish, Neva Kidd, Etta Marie Estes, Dorothy Hicks, Blanche Amos and Mary Eunice Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Adam Morris and Maddie Ann Johnson.

Rose was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also known as Puggie, Poochie, or Pooh by many of her friends and family. She loved cooking for her family and made sure she fixed enough to send plenty home. Her passions included gardening, sewing, crafting, feeding and watching the birds and butterflies. Rose retired from Crouse-Hinds of Earlysville. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Hoover Morris; two daughters, Shirley Ann Johnson of Charlottesville, and Sandra Mae Hicks and husband, Bobby, of Ruckersville; three sons, Lynn Marvin Morris and wife, Sandy, of Ruckersville, Richard Franklin Morris of Dyke, and Chester Alan Morris and wife, Elizabeth, of Stanardsville; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I have fond memories of Rose during our time working together at Crouse Hinds. She was a wonderful lady; always smiling and happy. I will cherish those memories. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God give you strength and comfort during this time.
Brenda Thacker
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Poogie. Prayers sent from her niece Lillian Farish Spradlin and myself.
Vivian Spradlin Killingsworth
March 20, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family
Joyce sprouse
March 20, 2021
So sorry to here this will miss seeing you at Walmart and talking to you Rose bless all your family
Jeanette Deane
March 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always. Tinnie & Joyce Ann
Tinnie & Joyce
Family
March 18, 2021
Thank You, I'll miss you forever, Aunt Puggie
Tinnie
March 18, 2021
Sending my Love and Prayers to the family. What a beautiful Lady, inside and out. I so Loved our time spent together while fixing her hair. Her stories I will always cherish. She will be missed.
Becky Courtney
March 18, 2021
Sending you my deepest condolences for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the Morris family
Brenda Houchens McWilliams
March 18, 2021
Praying for this precious woman´s family
David Pam Thurston
March 18, 2021
So sorry for you loss, praying for You Amanda , your Dad and Morris family...
Shelly Miller
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of yalls loss. My prayers are with you all.
Karen crawford
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results