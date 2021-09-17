Rose Wood
September 18, 1945 - September 12, 2021
Rose Marie Wood, 75, departed life at Augusta Health on Sunday, September 12, 2021 to go be with the Lord.
Rose was born on September 18, 1945 in Baltimore to William E. Powell and Mary E. Shifflett. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her son, Alan Wood; her husband, Tony Goff and two brothers, Bill and Marshall Powell.
Rose is survived by her brother, Harvey Powell; two daughters, Lisa Powell and Sharon Aldrich; five grandchildren, Christopher Wood, Justin Powell and his children's mother, Allyson Jenkins, Amber Radford, Tiffany Davidson and husband, Ben, and Eddie Radford; six great-grandchildren, Landon Powell, Brycen Cox, Lylah Powell, Harmony Vick, Lydia Powell and Jaxon Davidson.
Rose was a devoted Christian and loved life, traveling, cherished memories with her children and creating new memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22973.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.