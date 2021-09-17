It saddened me today that Rose has pass! My prayers for Lisa and the family. Being away in the military and living in Texas I didn’t get much time with my cousin! Coming back to Virginia in 2012 to try to take care of my Dad I got to see Rose. My brother and I have memories we will cherish of Rose when she came to live with me and took care of my Mom! She was a great caretaker for my Mom and Mom love her!! Such a great person with a big heart! I know she in heaven she was a woman of faith if only more people could be like her! RIP in piece my cousin❤❤❤

Sandra Pokropski Family September 21, 2021