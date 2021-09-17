Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Wood
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Rose Wood

September 18, 1945 - September 12, 2021

Rose Marie Wood, 75, departed life at Augusta Health on Sunday, September 12, 2021 to go be with the Lord.

Rose was born on September 18, 1945 in Baltimore to William E. Powell and Mary E. Shifflett. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her son, Alan Wood; her husband, Tony Goff and two brothers, Bill and Marshall Powell.

Rose is survived by her brother, Harvey Powell; two daughters, Lisa Powell and Sharon Aldrich; five grandchildren, Christopher Wood, Justin Powell and his children's mother, Allyson Jenkins, Amber Radford, Tiffany Davidson and husband, Ben, and Eddie Radford; six great-grandchildren, Landon Powell, Brycen Cox, Lylah Powell, Harmony Vick, Lydia Powell and Jaxon Davidson.

Rose was a devoted Christian and loved life, traveling, cherished memories with her children and creating new memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22973.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
It makes me very sad to miss another cousin but I will always remember the good times we had at grandma and granddaddy's home at Fox's place. Rose had a great and very happy laugh. She will be missed by all. RIP and God bless you.
Phyllis Nethken
September 23, 2021
It saddened me today that Rose has pass! My prayers for Lisa and the family. Being away in the military and living in Texas I didn’t get much time with my cousin! Coming back to Virginia in 2012 to try to take care of my Dad I got to see Rose. My brother and I have memories we will cherish of Rose when she came to live with me and took care of my Mom! She was a great caretaker for my Mom and Mom love her!! Such a great person with a big heart! I know she in heaven she was a woman of faith if only more people could be like her! RIP in piece my cousin❤❤❤
Sandra Pokropski
Family
September 21, 2021
RIP cousin Rose, we will miss you. I remember all the visits of you and your daughters coming to Delaware to visit us with your mom (Aunt Mary), you will be missed.
mike shifflett
Family
September 19, 2021
Aunt Rose we will miss you and our visits. Your now with the lord and Pop. Both of you were taken away too soon and greatly missed.

Love,
Debora, Hisami, and Michael
Debora Hutchinson
Family
September 19, 2021
Lisa and Sharon, I send my heartfelt sympathy to you both for the loss of your beautiful mother, Rose. I have many fond memories of all of the times we shared as you grew up and for including me as your family over the years. Please cherish the wonderful memories always and know that Rose is no longer suffering. Heaven has gained another Angel for sure Rose was a devoted mother and friend and she will be missed by many. Love and hugs,

Lynda Birckhead
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rose. We can take comfort in knowing that she is at peace with her heavenly father. She will be missed.
ALICE WOOD
Friend
September 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Kerns
Friend
September 17, 2021
I have known Rose since I was 13, and reconnected about 6 years years ago. We had lunch just about every Wednesday, I loved her like a sister she was a true friend. She will be missed by me for a long time. Rest in peace babe.
Linda Kerns
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Rose's passing. I have many precious memories of her throughout my life. May she rest in peace.
Susan & Tim Canterbury
Family
September 17, 2021
I worked with Rose for many, many years at General Electric on Harris Street. She was one of the nicest, kindest friend anyone would want. We had so many good times and I will always be thankful to have been blessed with her friendship. God Bless the family.
Linda Beverly
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of Rose Marie's passing. Our condolences to the family.
Mary & Walker Breeden
Family
September 16, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear of Rose's passing. She and my mother, Linda, were good friends and the few times I was around Rose she was the sweetest, most friendly person! I felt as if I'd known her for years. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Peggy Morris
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results