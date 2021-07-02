Rosemary G. StrattonRosemary G. Stratton, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va.She was born June 25, 1939 in Norfolk, Va., the daughter of the late A.L. "Red" and Louise Creef. She retired from Gordon Barbour Elementary School after 22 years as an Instructional Assistant. Mrs. Stratton was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart, James "Jimmy" Stratton. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Creef.She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Miller and her husband, Benjamin of Orange; two sons, David Stratton of Orange and Craig Stratton and his wife, Janie of Rhoadesville; four precious granddaughters, Krystal Johnson and her husband, Matt of Gordonsville, Kimberly Garr and her husband, Chris of Orange, Shelby Stratton of Zion Crossroads, and Kendra Stratton of Orange; one beloved grandson, Kyle Stratton of Rhoadesville; her beloved great-grandchildren; and four special nephews and their families.The family would like to thank the doctors and ICU staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital of Charlottesville, Va. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va. Pastor Dwane Pugh will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Preddy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Orange County Rescue Squad.