Roy Lee Armstrong
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Roy Lee Armstrong

November 26, 1929 - October 27, 2020

Roy Lee. Armstrong, 90, of Afton, passed after a sudden illness on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Roy was born November 26, 1929, in Virginia, to the late Charlie Eli and Hannah Hupman Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his sisters; Ella Mae Armstrong, Lucy Rittenhouse, Nellie McConchie and Katie Shiflett; brothers, John E. Armstrong and Charles L. Armstrong.

Roy is survived by his sister, Mary Hicks (Shirley) of Richmond, Va.; many nieces and nephews and devoted friends, Karen and Bill Merrill.

Roy was employed by the Virginia Department of Transportation for many years. He was a member of Crozet Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Sunday school. Roy served honorably as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He loved his home in Afton, sitting on his porch looking at the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A graveside service will be held Saturday October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Holly Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Reverend David Collyer.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillandwood.com

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required for the service and guests will be asked to be socially distant.
