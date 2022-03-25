Menu
Roy Lewis Wyant
Roy Lewis Wyant

January, 28, 1946 - March 23, 2022

Roy Lewis Wyant, 76, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Roy was born on January 28, 1946, the son of the late Kemper Samuel Wyant and Marie Emma Shifflett.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 56 years, Oma Estella "Sally" Atkins Wyant; his beloved son, Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Wyant (Michelle); his beautiful granddaughter, Danielle Lynn Wyant; brother, Donald Lee Wyant; sister, Brenda Kay Thacker; and a special friend, Dallas Cason.

Roy retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 30 years of service as a timekeeper. Roy loved Bluegrass music, his dogs, camping, anything involving food, and of course a good nap.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jewell officiating.

The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to the staff of Hospice of The Piedmont for their care and support.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Virginia, is handling the arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
