Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Friend Lamm
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Ruby Friend Lamm

September 27, 1931 - October 2, 2021

Ruby Friend Lamm of Ruckersville, Va., departed this life for her heavenly home on October 2, 2021, at age 90.

Born on September 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John M. Friend and Marion McCracken Friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Allen Lamm Jr. and by her brother, Jack M. Friend.

She leaves behind her daughter, Christine L. Wood and husband, Gary, of Free Union, Va.; her daughter, Grace E. McMillan and husband, Don, of Jupiter, Fla.; her son, John A. Lamm and wife, Brook, of Kimberely, Idaho; her son, Paul R. Lamm and wife, Crystal, of Fluvanna, Va.; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Ruby moved to Charlottesville in 1950. On February 14, 1953 she married Arthur and was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother. In 1971 she began working for the Greene County School System, retiring in 1993.

She had a passion and gift for arts and crafts. Ruby had a loving heart, and had so many friends. It often seemed like she never met a stranger, as she was always willing to talk and to share and to care for others, no matter who they were. She gave and gave and gave. Her legacy of love will live on.

Ruby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where her services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, with Pastor Wendell Lamb and Pastor David Conyers officiating. COVID precautions will be enforced, with everyone required to wear a mask for the service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no public visitation or viewing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruby to Bethel Baptist Church, 5401 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel

15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Arthur & Ruby were also so nice caring individuals. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Joanne & Bob Burkholder
Friend
October 8, 2021
Your mom was one of the kindest, sweetest ladies! Always the same; I can still remember her laugh!!! Prayers for you
Zed and Kathy
October 6, 2021
God Bless you my sweet friend. To know you was to love you. Grace, Christine, John and Paul, l am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for you all.
Paula
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our heart felt thoughts and prayers to the family. We have known Ruby for years, and there was always kindness and love when ever she was present. She is the only person we ever knew who would give gifts to other people on HER birthday. She was very talented in crafts. We will cherish all the thoughtful gifts she has given us through the years. God bless the family during this time and give them strength and grace. We will miss Ruby but we know she is in Heaven with Jesus and walking hand in hand with Arthur. For the family: 1 Cor 2:9 As it is written......
William & Brenda Thacker
Friend
October 5, 2021
Ruby and Arthur were truly two of my favorite people. Always treated me and hugged me as if I were one of their own. It broke my heart when he passed leaving her. Now I am smiling because I know those two are walking hand in hand and smiling like they usually were. My thoughts and prayers for you all. Cherish the lifetime of memories for they can never be taken away! What a blessed life of 90 years young she was!
Chastity Meade Hall
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results