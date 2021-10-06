Our heart felt thoughts and prayers to the family. We have known Ruby for years, and there was always kindness and love when ever she was present. She is the only person we ever knew who would give gifts to other people on HER birthday. She was very talented in crafts. We will cherish all the thoughtful gifts she has given us through the years. God bless the family during this time and give them strength and grace. We will miss Ruby but we know she is in Heaven with Jesus and walking hand in hand with Arthur. For the family: 1 Cor 2:9 As it is written......

William & Brenda Thacker Friend October 5, 2021