Ruby Friend Lamm
September 27, 1931 - October 2, 2021
Ruby Friend Lamm of Ruckersville, Va., departed this life for her heavenly home on October 2, 2021, at age 90.
Born on September 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John M. Friend and Marion McCracken Friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Allen Lamm Jr. and by her brother, Jack M. Friend.
She leaves behind her daughter, Christine L. Wood and husband, Gary, of Free Union, Va.; her daughter, Grace E. McMillan and husband, Don, of Jupiter, Fla.; her son, John A. Lamm and wife, Brook, of Kimberely, Idaho; her son, Paul R. Lamm and wife, Crystal, of Fluvanna, Va.; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Ruby moved to Charlottesville in 1950. On February 14, 1953 she married Arthur and was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother. In 1971 she began working for the Greene County School System, retiring in 1993.
She had a passion and gift for arts and crafts. Ruby had a loving heart, and had so many friends. It often seemed like she never met a stranger, as she was always willing to talk and to share and to care for others, no matter who they were. She gave and gave and gave. Her legacy of love will live on.
Ruby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where her services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, with Pastor Wendell Lamb and Pastor David Conyers officiating. COVID precautions will be enforced, with everyone required to wear a mask for the service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no public visitation or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruby to Bethel Baptist Church, 5401 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.