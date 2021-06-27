Menu
Ruby Shifflett
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Ruby (White) Shifflett

Mrs. Ruby (White) Shifflett, of Orange, Virginia, age 100, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Dogwood Village in Orange, Virginia.

Ruby was born August 21, 1920, in Madison County to the late Charles Phillip White and Grace Strother White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Avis Shifflett (1979); daughter, Patricia Mahanes (2018); brothers, Earl White (2009), Frank White (1997), Warren White (1999), Bryant White (1994), Jack White (1989) and Billy White who was killed at the end of World War II in 1945; and sister Vivian Taylor (2004).

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Crandall A. Shifflett (Barbara) of Blacksburg, Virginia, and David Gray Shifflett of Stanardsville, Virginia; and daughter, Janice Conway of Hanover, Pennsylvania. Eight grandchildren survive, Ann Marie Conway of Beckley Springs, West Virginia; Teresa Love of Severna Park, Maryland; Carolyn Hoare of New York, New York; Christina Lawrence of Savannah, Georgia; Kirsten Radford of Radford, Virginia; Zachary Shifflett of Stuttgart, Germany; Phillip Ray Mahanes of Orange, Virginia, and Amanda Shifflett of Charlottesville, Virginia. Nine great grandchildren survive also.

Ruby attended Madison County Schools and worked at the American Silk Mills, Aileen Corporation, and Buck Early's car dealership. She was a member of Walkers United Methodist Church and Orange Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held at Walkers United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Walker's United Methodist Church (Rt. 230).
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Walkers United Methodist Church
VA
Ruby was one of my favorite patrons. I became acquainted with her through my hair salon. She'd come on Thursday evenings, regular as clock work. I held her in high regard. I admired her character, intelligence, and Christian values. I would hear stories of Philip Ray as a child, and other family members! She loved her family. She and I kept in contact for many, many years. God bless each of you in her loss.
Dora-Kay Brockman
June 29, 2021
