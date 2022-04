Ruby was one of my favorite patrons. I became acquainted with her through my hair salon. She'd come on Thursday evenings, regular as clock work. I held her in high regard. I admired her character, intelligence, and Christian values. I would hear stories of Philip Ray as a child, and other family members! She loved her family. She and I kept in contact for many, many years. God bless each of you in her loss.

Dora-Kay Brockman June 29, 2021