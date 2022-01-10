Menu
Ruby Lynn Utz
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Ruby Lynn Utz

Ruby Lynn Utz 89 of Brightwood passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Culpeper. She was born August 12, 1932 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Harold Leon Butler and Catherine Effie Smith Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband Osborne Franklin Utz; three brothers, Allen Leon Butler, Clifton Rudolph Butler and James Edward Butler.

She is survived by her son, Gordon Franklin Utz of Brightwood and a brother, Bruce S. Butler and wife, Diane of Charlottesville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Pastors Ed Morris and Johnny Hawkins will officiate with interment in Madison Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., one hour before the service.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Gordon so very sorry for the loss of your Mom! I thought she was doing okay. You have our Deepest Sympathy! If you need anything just give one of us a call. Now you need to keep working some to keep yourself busy and not sit around and worry about your Mom. She has gone to a better place and now you need not worry. Sincerely, Debbie, Johnny, doyne Feaganes Culpepr, Va
Debbie, John,Doyne Feaganes
Work
January 12, 2022
