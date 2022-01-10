Ruby Lynn Utz
Ruby Lynn Utz 89 of Brightwood passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Culpeper. She was born August 12, 1932 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Harold Leon Butler and Catherine Effie Smith Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband Osborne Franklin Utz; three brothers, Allen Leon Butler, Clifton Rudolph Butler and James Edward Butler.
She is survived by her son, Gordon Franklin Utz of Brightwood and a brother, Bruce S. Butler and wife, Diane of Charlottesville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Pastors Ed Morris and Johnny Hawkins will officiate with interment in Madison Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., one hour before the service.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 10, 2022.