Russell Scott FreemanRussell "Scott" Freeman, 28, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 17, 1993 in Greenville, S.C. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Carol Scott and Thelma Smith; sister, Shalon Rogers; and niece, Caroline Reynolds.Scott was a production manager for Virginia Linen in Ruckersville, Va. When Scott wasn't working, he was always looking for an adventure and willing to help anyone in need.He is survived by his father, Wayne Freeman (Wanda) of Ruckersville, Va.; his mother, Debbie Moore (Gene) of Cross Hill, S.C.; grandfather, Bobby Scott of Piedmont, S.C.; sisters, Michelle Reynolds (R.J.) of Ninety Six, S.C. and Amanda Freeman of Barboursville, Va.; brother, Brandon Freeman (Jennifer) of Madison, Va.; step-brother, Charlie Moore of Cross Hill, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Emily, Wyatt, and Madilyn Freeman, Garrett and Jameson Reynolds, Liam Wyatt, Darian Delafuente, and David, Danielle and Aylissa Rogers. Scott will also be remembered by Ron Best, many cousins and friends, his church family, Jean Rice, and his Uncle "Pastor" Dale Freeman (Sharon) of Ruckersville, Va.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison, Va. with interment in Madison Memorial Gardens. Dale Freeman, Brandon Freeman, and David Oliver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church.