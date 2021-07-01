Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Scott Freeman
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Russell Scott Freeman

Russell "Scott" Freeman, 28, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 17, 1993 in Greenville, S.C. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Carol Scott and Thelma Smith; sister, Shalon Rogers; and niece, Caroline Reynolds.

Scott was a production manager for Virginia Linen in Ruckersville, Va. When Scott wasn't working, he was always looking for an adventure and willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his father, Wayne Freeman (Wanda) of Ruckersville, Va.; his mother, Debbie Moore (Gene) of Cross Hill, S.C.; grandfather, Bobby Scott of Piedmont, S.C.; sisters, Michelle Reynolds (R.J.) of Ninety Six, S.C. and Amanda Freeman of Barboursville, Va.; brother, Brandon Freeman (Jennifer) of Madison, Va.; step-brother, Charlie Moore of Cross Hill, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Emily, Wyatt, and Madilyn Freeman, Garrett and Jameson Reynolds, Liam Wyatt, Darian Delafuente, and David, Danielle and Aylissa Rogers. Scott will also be remembered by Ron Best, many cousins and friends, his church family, Jean Rice, and his Uncle "Pastor" Dale Freeman (Sharon) of Ruckersville, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison, Va. with interment in Madison Memorial Gardens. Dale Freeman, Brandon Freeman, and David Oliver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church.

Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
725 Gate Road, Madison, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
725 Gate Road, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear this fine young man is no longer with us. He was quick with a smile and a hello and just seemed to be an all around good-guy. Many in our church will miss him. Our prayers go out to his many loved ones
John and Rita Giannico
Other
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results