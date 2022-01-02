Russell Rea Keller



Russell Rea Keller, 88, affectionately known as "Bud" and "Russ", of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 22, 2021. Born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 8, 1933, he was the son of Marion P. Keller and Florence Elizabeth Hoy Keller, both deceased. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty Jean Dix Keller; oldest brother, Maj. (Ret) Marion P. Keller Jr. USAF of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Florence "Sissy" Elizabeth Keller Bruton and brother-in-law, LeRoy Bruton, of Charlottesville, Va.



He is survived by his children, Katherine Elizabeth Keller of Poquoson, Va., and Russell "Rea" Keller Jr. (Alison) of Midlothian, Va.; three grandchildren, Maj Corey Leigh Showalter USMC Reserves (Lindsay) of Seaford, Va., Jessica Marie Hildebrandt (Eric) of Grafton, Va., and Tanner Rea Showalter of Poquoson, Va.; and five great-granddaughters, Stella, Savannah, Hatley, Elodie and Malia. He is also survived by his cousin "Little Linda" Linda Graham (David) of Williamsburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Marilyn J. Keller and niece, LeAnn Keller Griffith (Eric), both of San Antonio, Texas; and nephew, Eric S Bruton (Kelly and son Nolan) of Charlottesville, Va.



He attended Lane High School, class 1954, and was known for his athleticism and grit in football and in track and field. Drafted while in high school, he served as a hospital Corpsman in the Navy and then the Marine reserves. After completing his service to our country, with the help of family and friends, he obtained his Cosmetology license and began his 50+ year career as a Hair Stylist at Thalhimers department store in Richmond VA and then owning and operating his own salon, "Keller's Hair Stylist".



Baptized as a young boy, his faith was an important part of his life. He never missed an opportunity to share his Christian jokes with anyone he met and fellowship with his church family at Bon Air Baptist Church.



As a longtime member of the Stonehenge Golf & C.C. he was an avid golfer and never like to miss an opportunity to be with the many friends he made playing the game he loved.



Special thanks to Tenasia Williams (Bayada Home Health Care) and Kelly Johnston (Hospice of Virginia) for their tireless dedicated care and compassion.



A private graveside service for family and close friends was held at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va., on December 7, 2021. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church on January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a reception following the service at Founders Bridge Community Center, 601 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian VA 23113.



In lieu of flowers and in honor of his wish's, donations are requested to be made to Bon Air Baptist Church, care of Bereavement, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond VA 23235, or Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Rd., Ste 100, Richmond VA 23230.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.