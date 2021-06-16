Menu
Russell Bryant Otis
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Russell Bryant Otis

December 12, 1950 - June 13, 2021

Russell Bryant Otis, of Faber, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.

Born on December 12, 1950, in York, Maine, he was the son of the late William Bryant Otis and Audrey Roberts Otis. Russell had been with the love of his life Beverly since the age of 15. They were married for 49 years. He graduated from UVA with undergraduate and master's degrees. While he was Nelson County Administrator, he introduced housing initiatives, created the Nelson County Service Authority, and worked towards improving schools and libraries. His tenure with the Wintergreen Property Owners Association began with writing a grant to establish the Nature Foundation, improving EMS services and solidifying the WPOA's vision for the future.

Russell was unassuming, but his biggest accomplishment was raising two daughters to whom he passed an appreciation for fishing and the outdoors.

Russell is survived by his wife and soulmate, Beverly; his loving daughters, Elizabeth McKinley Otis, and Allison Otis McCoy with her husband, Taylor; his sister, Gail Manson and her husband, Rick; and his brother-in-law, James T. Bingler Jr. and his wife, Mary Russell.

A celebration of Russell's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the riverfront property of his home, with John Campbell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust at https://www.bonefishtarpontrust.org/btt-events/coh/ or Hunters for the Hungry at http://www.h4hungry.org/donate-financially/

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
The riverfront property of his home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beverly, Liz and Allison, So sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for God´s peace and comfort during this difficult time. Cherish every memory.
David and Judy Matthews
June 19, 2021
thoughts and prayers
chip mahanes
Friend
June 18, 2021
My condolences to Russell"s family and friends, especially Beverly. WONDERFUL COUPLE!
William Raines
June 17, 2021
Hugs to y'all...such a fun guy
Carrie Burkhart
Work
June 16, 2021
So sad to hear this Bev. Sending lots of love to you, Liz and Allison. You are all in my heart. xo
Julie Bendle
June 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his best friend- wife Beverly and his children Liz & Allison RIP Russell
Dondi Brandon
Friend
June 16, 2021
Beverly, I am so sorry for your loss.
Tina Gough
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am thinking of you Beverly, Elizabeth, and Allison. Love runs deep and so do the memories.
Heidi Crandall
June 16, 2021
