Russell Bryant Otis
December 12, 1950 - June 13, 2021
Russell Bryant Otis, of Faber, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.
Born on December 12, 1950, in York, Maine, he was the son of the late William Bryant Otis and Audrey Roberts Otis. Russell had been with the love of his life Beverly since the age of 15. They were married for 49 years. He graduated from UVA with undergraduate and master's degrees. While he was Nelson County Administrator, he introduced housing initiatives, created the Nelson County Service Authority, and worked towards improving schools and libraries. His tenure with the Wintergreen Property Owners Association began with writing a grant to establish the Nature Foundation, improving EMS services and solidifying the WPOA's vision for the future.
Russell was unassuming, but his biggest accomplishment was raising two daughters to whom he passed an appreciation for fishing and the outdoors.
Russell is survived by his wife and soulmate, Beverly; his loving daughters, Elizabeth McKinley Otis, and Allison Otis McCoy with her husband, Taylor; his sister, Gail Manson and her husband, Rick; and his brother-in-law, James T. Bingler Jr. and his wife, Mary Russell.
A celebration of Russell's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the riverfront property of his home, with John Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust at https://www.bonefishtarpontrust.org/btt-events/coh/
or Hunters for the Hungry at http://www.h4hungry.org/donate-financially/
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.