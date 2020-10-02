Ruth Ann Gordon
Ruth Ann Gordon departed this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born on December 25, 1943, in Charlottesville, to the late James and Kimmie (Estes) Gordon.
She graduated in 1962 from Burley High School.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Leila Durrett (Alvin) and Thelma Simpson; two brothers, Charles E. Jones and James C. Gordon (Joyce), and a host of family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 12 p.m. at McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Waynesboro, Va. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Yancey Mills, Va. There will be no public viewing. Out of an abundance of caution due to covid-19 all state guidelines will be followed.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.