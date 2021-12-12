Ruth Violet "Granny" Bourne



Ruth was called home on October 31, 2021, at the young age of 94.



Ruth was born on August 19, 1927, in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashby Bourne Sr. and son, Jimmy "Cotton" Bourne.



Ruth was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church for over 40 years.



She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Sue Pullen and Jody Leake; devoted granddaughter, Kelly Johnson; grandson, Chip Hicks; special great-granddaughter, Hillary Morris; precious great great-granddaughters, Noelle Jones and Nya Jones, other great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



She will be greatly missed by all that knew her!



