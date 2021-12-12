Menu
Ruth Violet "Granny" Bourne
Ruth was called home on October 31, 2021, at the young age of 94.

Ruth was born on August 19, 1927, in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashby Bourne Sr. and son, Jimmy "Cotton" Bourne.

Ruth was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Sue Pullen and Jody Leake; devoted granddaughter, Kelly Johnson; grandson, Chip Hicks; special great-granddaughter, Hillary Morris; precious great great-granddaughters, Noelle Jones and Nya Jones, other great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew her!
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly I am so so sorry to hear about your Grandmother! You and your family are in my prayers....
Joyce J Rensch
Other
December 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shirley Payne Gibbs
Family
December 13, 2021
Kelly and Hillary I´m so sorry to hear of your Granny´s passing. Sending you all my deepest condolences. I think of you all often.
Renee S Pace
Friend
December 13, 2021
Granny was a very special lady! Kelly and Sue you both have a lot of memories to hold onto in the coming years and I pray this brings you happiness and peace.
Lynn Gentry Birckhead
Family
December 12, 2021
