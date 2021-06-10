My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mrs. Brooks. She was a beautiful soul and I always loved her piano playing and was always eager to go to choir practice to see what song she would pick for me to sing lead on. She introduced me to the song, 'He looked Beyond my Fault', and she noted I did a superb job, ever since that has been a favorite song of mines, because of her and I still sing it to this day. She will be missed and her memory will live on always. My prayers of comfort are with you all.

Davita Voit Friend June 10, 2021