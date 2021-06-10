Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Lucilla Gardner Brooks
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Ruth Lucilla Gardner Brooks

November 9, 1928 - June 5, 2021

Ruth Lucilla Gardner Brooks peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by her immediate family at the age of 92. She was born in, Esmont, Va., on November 9, 1928, to the late William Kenton and Hattie Nelson Gardner.

Ruth was married to Edward Thomas "E.T." Brooks. She was the youngest girl of eight siblings, William, John, Jettie, Beatrice, Elizabeth, George, and Theodore, all who preceded her in death.

Ruth graduated from Esmont High School in 1945. After receiving her certificate in Cosmetology from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., she started a beauty salon in her home and served the residents of Esmont and the surrounding communities for over 50 years.

Along with her profession as a beautician, she was a renowned church musician for over 70 years. She followed her mother's inspiration, who was also the church pianist for New Green Mountain and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Churches for many years. Ruth began her musical journey as a young teenage pianist for the New Green Mountain Sunday School. Throughout her career, she shared her love of playing music with five churches and several community choirs.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Ruth was an active member of many community organizations including the local chapter of NAACP, Southside Fellowship Group, Household of Ruth, Esmont Garden Club, and a docent at the Scottsville Museum. Another highlight of her life was actively participating in family reunions, namely the Bolden-Gardner-Jones-Nelson Family, Nelson-Ward Family, and Armstead-Feggans Family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted son, Edward Rydell Brooks and his wife, Traci, of Charlottesville, Va.; three grandchildren, Charles Brooks of Pasadena, Calif., Kenton Brooks of Lynchburg, Va., and Carla Brooks of Alexandria, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gardner of Esmont, Va., and Ramonde Gardner of Charlottesville, Va., her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and lifelong friends will greatly miss her beauty, grace, and special love as well.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2021, at New Green Mountain Baptist Church, Esmont, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetary.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2021, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
To the Brooks Family I wish for you fond memories, peace and comfort in your time of need. Karen Coles and Family
Karen Coles
June 12, 2021
The Smiith family and Oak Ridge Church sends our deepest sympathies. To a beautiful lady inside and out you will be surely missed. My God take your hand lead you on the stairway to heaven. Rest now Mrs. Brooks your journey has now been completed.
Terry Smith
Other
June 11, 2021
Rydell and Family, it is with great sadness that I offer you my condolences for Homegoing of your love one. May the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts and the fond loving memories of Mrs Ruth Brooks,l forever sustain you. Henry T. Waller Jr
Henry Waller Jr
June 11, 2021
Ed, Traci, Charles, Kenton, Carla I´m praying
Dianne Guilford
June 11, 2021
I didn't know Ms. Brooks. But I knew her son Edward, who we all called Rydell. I knew him to be a very insightful soul. And as a young man, wise beyond his years. He always showed concern for, and continues to be devoted to his family and community. One is not born with those qualities, they are taught through a living example. And I'm certain that Ms. Brooks was that. Rydell, may God continue to bless you and your family. Hold and lift each of you in this season of mourning. And may you and your family always honor the memory of your Dear Mother, in thought, word and deed. God Bless Samuel "Sammy" Gatewood
Samuel Gatewood
June 11, 2021
My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mrs. Brooks. She was a beautiful soul and I always loved her piano playing and was always eager to go to choir practice to see what song she would pick for me to sing lead on. She introduced me to the song, 'He looked Beyond my Fault', and she noted I did a superb job, ever since that has been a favorite song of mines, because of her and I still sing it to this day. She will be missed and her memory will live on always. My prayers of comfort are with you all.
Davita Voit
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to you all. What a beautiful soul heaven has gained. Mrs. Brooks is forever loved & dearly missed. Prayers for the family at this difficult time.
Denise Dabney & Family
June 10, 2021
Rydell and family, it is with a heavy heart that Jack and I offer each of You love and support at this most difficult and heart breaking period in your lives. We share in your sorrow and pain as we have been where You are now many times as our loved ones transitioned to GOD before we were ready. GOD'S timing is not our timing. Please know that we are available to support You. Blessings, prayers and love for each of You.
Jack and M. Waltine Eubanks
Family
June 10, 2021
Edward Brooks and family, so sorry to hear about your moms passing. She was one special lady. It was such a great pleasure knowing her through these years. She always had a smile and kind words every time I picked her up for her ride on Jaunt.. She always made my trip more enjoyable. Wonderful fond memories of her. She certainly will be missed. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Hallie Brooks
Work
June 10, 2021
So sorry to here you have left us but now you are going to a better place God is with you now so you are at peace. Love you Rebecca.
Rebecca Evans
Family
June 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Rydell, and the Gardner Family in the transition of Sister Brooks. "Be not dismayed whate´er betide, God WILL take care of you."
Pastor M A Turner Sr
Friend
June 10, 2021
My deepest and sincerest condolences Rydell and family. Mrs. Brooks was such a sweet lady and she had the prettiest and warmest smile. Rest in Heaven beautiful lady.
Carol Patterson
June 10, 2021
Mrs. Ruth will be greatly missed; she was a lovely woman, and showed loved for everyone that came her way. Sending prayers of comfort to you all
Denise Starks-Bell
Friend
June 10, 2021
Rydell, I'm so sorry for the lost of your Mom and OUR friend. She was such a sweet heart. I'm sorry I won't be able to make it to her services but my thoughts and prayers are with you now and the days ahead. May God continue to strengthen and keep you during this difficult time. Hugs to you my school mate and friend...
Rebecca Rush
Friend
June 10, 2021
Rydell and family, Mrs. Brooks was a jewel of a lady, she was always beautiful, graceful, kind, smiling and concerned for others well being. A mother's love, teaching and wisdom will always be with you, cherish your memories, may they bring you great joy, peace and comfort. Sending love and hugs.
Alonzo & Dawn Johnson
June 10, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE BROOKES AND GARDNER FAMILIES...A SWEET, KIND, BEAUTIFUL LADY....SHE WILL BE MISSED BY SO MANY....WITH LOVE LESSIE NELSON-SIMS AND FAMILY....R.I.P. AUNT RUTH....
Lessie and Luther Sims
Family
June 10, 2021
Ed, I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sis. Ruth G. Brooks. She was a beautiful inspiring lady with a lovely smiling face. May God continue to comfort you and your family doing your hour of grief.
Celestine Conteh
Other
June 10, 2021
Ed my friend. Be at peace. Know that your mother will be at Peace.
Lewis N Johnson
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results