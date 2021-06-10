Ruth Lucilla Gardner Brooks
November 9, 1928 - June 5, 2021
Ruth Lucilla Gardner Brooks peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by her immediate family at the age of 92. She was born in, Esmont, Va., on November 9, 1928, to the late William Kenton and Hattie Nelson Gardner.
Ruth was married to Edward Thomas "E.T." Brooks. She was the youngest girl of eight siblings, William, John, Jettie, Beatrice, Elizabeth, George, and Theodore, all who preceded her in death.
Ruth graduated from Esmont High School in 1945. After receiving her certificate in Cosmetology from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., she started a beauty salon in her home and served the residents of Esmont and the surrounding communities for over 50 years.
Along with her profession as a beautician, she was a renowned church musician for over 70 years. She followed her mother's inspiration, who was also the church pianist for New Green Mountain and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Churches for many years. Ruth began her musical journey as a young teenage pianist for the New Green Mountain Sunday School. Throughout her career, she shared her love of playing music with five churches and several community choirs.
In addition to her musical endeavors, Ruth was an active member of many community organizations including the local chapter of NAACP, Southside Fellowship Group, Household of Ruth, Esmont Garden Club, and a docent at the Scottsville Museum. Another highlight of her life was actively participating in family reunions, namely the Bolden-Gardner-Jones-Nelson Family, Nelson-Ward Family, and Armstead-Feggans Family.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted son, Edward Rydell Brooks and his wife, Traci, of Charlottesville, Va.; three grandchildren, Charles Brooks of Pasadena, Calif., Kenton Brooks of Lynchburg, Va., and Carla Brooks of Alexandria, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gardner of Esmont, Va., and Ramonde Gardner of Charlottesville, Va., her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and lifelong friends will greatly miss her beauty, grace, and special love as well.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2021, at New Green Mountain Baptist Church, Esmont, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetary.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2021, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.