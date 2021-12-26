Ruth Rebecca Bryant Craddock
December 9, 1925 - December 21, 2021
Ruth Rebecca Bryant Craddock, 96, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with family by her side.
Born December 9, 1925 to the late Walter and Sally Bryant. She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Buster" Craddock; daughter, Annie Moses; son-in-law, Joseph Moses Sr.; granddaughter, Melanie Reynolds; grandson, Joseph 'Jody' Moses Jr.; great-grandson, Michael Scott; and her sisters, Betty Bryant, Virginia Napier, Katherine Davis and Dorothy Currier.
Ruth's life spanned almost a century and she told lots of stories about the olden days. She was a hard worker, took care of the household along with elderly in-laws and later in life, was a housekeeper. She was quick witted and full of spunk. She was an avid reader of everything, and liked talking about politics, as well as other current events. She had a green thumb and would plant, plow, till and otherwise work in her huge garden from dawn to dusk. You could find her most evenings on her front porch hulling peas or snapping beans. She loved music and singing even though she was deaf in one ear and couldn't hear well out of the other… she managed to carry a tune and entertain everyone around her.
She is survived by her grandchildren, James Scott Jr. (Brenda), Rebecca Childress (Barry) and Tammie Moses (Michael); great-grandchildren, Brandi, Ashley, Kristyn, Olivia, Morgan and Maggie; great-great grandchildren, and special nieces, Tina Bartley and Margie Walker; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Thank you to her special caregivers at the Heritage Inn (Latoya, Sylvia and Brandon) and the entire staff for the compassion and care given during her time of need. We will forever be grateful.
Pastor Chris Fitzwater will officiate a graveside service to be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 7 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Inn Employee Appreciation Fund, 220 S. Pantops Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville VA 22911 www.hopva.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 26, 2021.