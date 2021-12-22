Ruth Elizabeth Tucker PennRuth Elizabeth Tucker Penn, 87 of Oak Park, Va. passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 2, 1934 in Oak Park to the late William Randolph Tucker and Earlysa Maxree Seal Tucker. She was raised by her aunt, Hattie Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Penn Jr. and a brother, Ralph O. Tucker.She is survived by her daughters, Jayne Penn Hollar and husband, Barry, Sue Penn Berry and husband, John, all of Oak Park, and Wendy Penn Holt and husband, Trey of Midlothian; brother, John Randolph Tucker and sister-in-law, Margaret of Brightwood, Va.; grandchildren, Quentin Penn Hollar and wife, Bonnie of Richmond, Va., Ty Holt and wife, Alexxis of Las Vegas, Nev., Ellen Penn Berry of Crozet, Va., and Tucker Holt of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Henry Hamilton Hollar, Elisabeth Hamilton Hollar, Rhys Hamilton Hollar, and Taylynn Lee Holt.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Oak Park, Va. with the Rev. James Perry officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison County Historical Society, 412 N. Main Street, Madison, Va. 22727 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P. O. Box 937, Verona, Va. 24482-0937