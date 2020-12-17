Ruth M. Shaver
August 1, 1935 - December 9, 2020
Ruth Shaver, age 85, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Born on August 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harry Morris and Lottie Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Shaver, and her daughters, Lottie Louise Woodson, Frances Woodson, and Hazel Woodson.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Ella Wells and Mary Woodson; her son, Franklin Howard Shaver; and a large extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the St John Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4708 Dick Woods Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.