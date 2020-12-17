Menu
Ruth M. Shaver
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Ruth M. Shaver

August 1, 1935 - December 9, 2020

Ruth Shaver, age 85, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Born on August 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harry Morris and Lottie Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Shaver, and her daughters, Lottie Louise Woodson, Frances Woodson, and Hazel Woodson.

Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Ella Wells and Mary Woodson; her son, Franklin Howard Shaver; and a large extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the St John Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4708 Dick Woods Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St John Episcopal Church Cemetery
4708 Dick Woods Rd., Charlottesville, VA
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
The stonges lady I ever seen we will always love love you
Pansy Shaver
December 17, 2020
