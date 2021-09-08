Menu
Ruth Virginia Taylor Shifflett
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Ruth Virginia Taylor Shifflett

Ruth Virginia Taylor Shifflett, 81, of Barboursville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 13, 1939, to the late Fred Taylor and Onie Lillian Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Edward Shifflett; son, Dewey Shifflett Jr.; sister, Frances Taylor; and great-grandchild, DNarie McDonald.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Shifflett, Robin Spencer, Elizabeth Shifflett, and Shirley Shifflett; son, Rickie Shifflett; sisters, Margaret "Sue" Reynolds and Linda Freeman; grandchildren, Joshua Shifflett, Amber Spencer, Kristina Spencer, Devon Spencer, Tracey Shifflett, LaTasha Shifflett, and Jimmy Frisbee; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Sue , Our sincere sympathty for the loss of your sister !
Jim & Gayle Baker
Other
September 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Elizabeth M. Morris
Friend
September 13, 2021
Our condolences and sympathies to the entire Shifflett family! Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of loss.
Chester & Priscilla Mummau, Spotsylvania, VA
September 8, 2021
