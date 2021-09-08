Ruth Virginia Taylor ShifflettRuth Virginia Taylor Shifflett, 81, of Barboursville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 13, 1939, to the late Fred Taylor and Onie Lillian Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Edward Shifflett; son, Dewey Shifflett Jr.; sister, Frances Taylor; and great-grandchild, DNarie McDonald.She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Shifflett, Robin Spencer, Elizabeth Shifflett, and Shirley Shifflett; son, Rickie Shifflett; sisters, Margaret "Sue" Reynolds and Linda Freeman; grandchildren, Joshua Shifflett, Amber Spencer, Kristina Spencer, Devon Spencer, Tracey Shifflett, LaTasha Shifflett, and Jimmy Frisbee; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.A memorial service will be held at a later date.