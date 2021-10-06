Ruth Elizabeth "Sis" Shifflett, 92, of Palmyra, Virginia, passed on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Norman J. Shifflett; a son, Edward Lee “Buster”; an infant granddaughter, Jennifer Crawford; two daughters-in-law, Alice and Patricia; one son-in-law, Ronnie Davis; numerous brothers, sisters, and in-laws. Survivors include two daughters, Doris Davis and Naomi Crawford (Roger); three sons, Norman C., Ronnie N., and Gary L. Shifflett USN Ret.; one sister, Lilly “Peachie” Batton; nine grandchildren, Allison Thomas (Jason), Roger Crawford Jr., Eddie Shifflett, Roy Dorman, Mark Ray, Ryan Shifflett, Ronald Davis, Angela Shifflett, and Emily Crawford; nine great-grandchildren, Dustin, Cody, Tyler, and Sierra Thomas, Lilly Davis, Brayden and Brihanna Shifflett, and Adrienne and Olivia Ray; numerous nephews and nieces. She devoted her life to being a wonderful wife and mother, who raised six children and helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially took joy in her gardening and flower work. A family night will be held at Hill and Wood Chapel in Charlottesville on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Evergreen Church of the Brethren in Dyke, Va. at 3 p.m., with Van Crawford officiating. The family thanks Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org) for their support and care of her and her family during these times.