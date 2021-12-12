Menu
Samuel E. Frazier
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Samuel E. Frazier

May 19, 1923 - December 9, 2021

Samuel E. Frazier, 98, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Samuel was born on May 19, 1923 in Greene County Virginia, to the late Andrew and Minerva Frazier. Samuel spent his early years with his family on land that was soon to become part of the Skyline Drive. After having to relocate, the family settled near Free Union, Virginia where he was to meet his future wife, Clementine Morris. In his late teens, Samuel and his brothers were called to duty during World War II. Samuel served in Europe and returned home to marry Clementine, who predeceased him.

In addition to his wife and parents, Samuel was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Lloyd, Floyd, Erdle; and a sister, Mary.

Samuel is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Gerald Jenkins; and granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Tracy and Kevin Coleman. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 12, 2021.
