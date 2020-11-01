Samuel Moomaw Page



Samuel Moomaw Page, 84, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was a resident at the Lodge at Old Trail for the final years of his life, but North Garden was always home. He was the son of Anne Katherine Moomaw and Henry Clifton Page.



Sam was a graduate of Red Hill High School and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1959. Sam's lifework was taking care of the family farm in North Garden, Va. He was a faithful member of Mooreland Baptist Church and the Cove Garden Ruritan Club.



Sam will be remembered for his role as family/community historian, love of Virginia Tech, baseball, seafood (especially fried oysters), a good steak, and ice cream.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joyce, on October 23, 2020.



Sam is survived by their children, Virginia Anne Healy and her husband, Mark, of Harrisonburg and their children, Sam and Lizzy, Leighton and his wife, Susi, of North Garden, and their children, John, Hannah, Luke and Gabe and Clifton of Myrtle Beach, S.C. His brother, Henry C. Page, of North Garden, and sister, Becky Pence of Charlottesville also survive.



His family would like to thank the staff of the Lodge at Old Trail for their loving care.



An outdoor service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mooreland Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mooreland Baptist Church.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.