Samuel James "Jim" Showalter III
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Samuel James "Jim" Showalter III

January 14, 1938 - June 13, 2021

Samuel James "Jim" Showalter III passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his children, after suffering a stroke.

Jim was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the son of the late Samuel James Showalter, II and Muriel Newbern Showalter. A 1957 graduate of Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va., Jim attended Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, N.C. He also served in the Virginia National Guard.

Jim was a long-time member of Green Valley Country Club in Greenville, S.C., where he and his late wife loved to play golf. He was an avid gardener and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he truly enjoyed his affiliation with the choir. He was also a proud member of the Masons.

Jim was a well-respected career agent with New York Life, retiring in 2001 after 40 years of dedicated service to his clients. He achieved Chairman's Council status and belonged to the Million Dollar Round Table.

Jim is survived by two brothers, Jerry Newbern Showalter of Ivy, Va., and Michael Ray Showalter (Cindy) of Martinsville, Va.; his children, Todd Alan Showalter (Robin) of Sanford, N.C., Tamara Lynn Showalter of Charlottesville, Va., Joan Showalter Evans (Aaron) of Charlottesville, Va., Edward Blakemore (Robin) of Travelers Rest, S.C., and Chad Blakemore (Elizabeth) of Simpsonville, S.C., 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Muriel Showalter; and a son, David Showalter and his wife of 43 years, Harriet Menefee Showalter.

The family will send notice of a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund in Jim's memory.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry, I am so sorry to learn of the death of your brother. The loss of one's siblings is very hard. With sincere sympathy, Dolly
Dolly Jane Prenzel
Work
June 19, 2021
Joanie and Aaron and family, I am so sorry at your Dad's sudden passing. Please know you all are in my prayers and a big virtual hug to you all.-Maria
Maria Wayne
June 17, 2021
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF JIMS PASSING, I LOST CONTACT WITH HIM WHEN HJE LEFT WAYNESBORO BUT THOUIGHT OF HIM OFTEN. I SOLD HIM AND HIS MOM AUTOMOBILES. HE TRIED REPEATEDLY TO RECRUIT ME FOR NY LIFE.
RUSSELL COFFEY
Friend
June 17, 2021
