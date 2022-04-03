Sandra High Murray



December 19, 1936 - March 29, 2022



Sandra High Murray was born in Shinnston, W.Va., on December 19, 1936, to the Revs. Henry and Mabel High.



She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W.Va. She attended Concord College in Athens, W.Va. for two years and graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., earning a degree in education.



On June 14, 1958, she married James K. Murray Jr., and they moved to Florida the same year.



She is survived by her children, Susan Murray of Pinellas Park, Fla., Jack Murray III (Mary), Mike Murray (Allison) and Scott Lee (Erika), all of Tampa, Florida.



Sandy was the proud grandmother of Sarah Shanklin and Charlie Ragsdale of St. Petersburg, Fla., Ashton Tingas (Arthur) of New York, N.Y., Jack Murray IV (Emma), Kaitlin and Cody Murray of Tampa, Fla., Jennifer Kent (Tommy) of Gainesville, Fla., and Michael Murray Jr. of Leeds, UK; and the delighted great-grandmother of Delilah and Daniel Shanklin, Jackson, Adeline and James Lee, and Allison, Miriam and Anastasia Kent. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Murray Jr. in 2019.



Following the Murray family tradition, there will be a private service for immediate family members only, and a later internment of the ashes in the Murray family cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 S. Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606, or to Created Women, Inc., P.O. Box 5717, Tampa, FL 33675.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.