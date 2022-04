Sandra Carol Smith



January 23, 1965 - April 14, 2021



Sandra Carol Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Batesville, Virginia passed away from complications of frontotemporal dementia. She was the daughter of Judy Miller Smith and the late William B. Smith Sr.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Mount Ed Baptist Church, Batesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 14, 2022.