Sarah "Sally" Morton Swindell Rinehart
January 20, 1940 - February 21, 2021
Sarah "Sally" Morton Swindell Rinehart, 81, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Robert Haldane Swindell and Rachel Morton Swindell.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Marion Jack Rinehart Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia; daughter, Katherine Gilbert of Towson, Maryland and her sons, Will, Jack and Evan Gilbert; daughter and son-in-law, Brooke Dunn and Page Dunn, of Charlottesville, Virginia and their children, Huyler and Reeves Dunn; son, Jay Rinehart of Charlottesville, Virginia; brother, Robert H. Swindell Jr. and his wife, Nancy Swindell and brother, Thomas P. Swindell and his wife, Pattsy Swindell, both of Baltimore, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a 1958 graduate of the Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore, Maryland, and then attended Mary Baldwin College receiving a degree in religion and philosophy. While at Mary Baldwin, she was set up on a blind date and met the love of her life, Jack Rinehart. They married in the midst of a severe snow storm in Baltimore then settled in Charlottesville to raise their three children.
She began her working career as the after-school care director, affectionately known as the Late Group, at St. Anne's-Belfield School. She then worked as the office administrator for Dr. Charles Miller. Sally was longstanding member of the Albemarle Garden Club where she served a term as President. She also represented the Garden Club of America as a Zone VII Chair. She was a member of Farmington Country Club, the Contemporary Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Later in life, Sally became involved with NAMI Blue Ridge/Charlottesville, where she also served as President and board member. While involved, she was a lead presenter and instructor with the Thomas Jefferson Area Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). This program trained law enforcement and first responders to recognize and respond to a person having a mental illness crisis. In addition, Sally was a cofounder, along with Sheila Scott, for the Power of 10 program to raise money for the benefit of Region 10's staff and their work.
Her happiest role was that as "Mimi" to her five beloved grandchildren, babysitting often and discovering fun activities including 'throwing rocks in the pond', making Mimi's famous milkshakes, and attending milestones, games, or events.
Sally had many lifelong friends, including those from Bryn Mawr School, and was considered a "second mom" to many who could use a lending ear. Some of her UVA bound nieces and nephews also benefited from homecooked meals, a quiet place to study, free access to a laundry machine, and opportunities to get to know Aunt Sally better.
On many days, Sally could be found fighting off the deer in her beautiful shade garden or whipping up a large pot of soup or chili. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, and her open invitation for a Sunday night hamburger was well known by many.
Sally and Jack moved to Westminster Canterbury in 2014 where she quickly became involved, making new friends and joining committees. She served as vice chairman of the Marketing Committee and Chair of the Flower Committee. The family sends their sincerest thanks and gratitude to all of the Westminster Canterbury staff who helped Sally, especially Fran B., Fran H., Adriane, and Aubrey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to CACF-NAMI-Charlottesville, P.O. Box 1767 Charlottesville, VA 22902.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 24, 2021.