Sean William Lawrence CurranSean William Lawrence Curran was born on September 3, 1984, to Leigh Ann Lawrence of Charlottesville, Va. He died of a massive coronary on December 30, 2021, as a result of a genetic heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.At the time of his death, Sean was living with Louise Gallagher while completing a masters program. Sean had begun teaching full time as a 7th grade math teacher at Jack Jouett Middle School on November 3, 2021. Mr. Curran graduated from Blue Ridge School in 2004 and worked many happy years at Sneak Reviews while attending Piedmont Community College. Sean obtained an undergraduate degree at UVA in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015. He taught at Blue Ridge from 2018-2020 in the Learning Center but was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided an opportunity to return to school to obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching at Mary Baldwin University which was his effort at the time of his death. Soccer was a constant in Mr. Curran's life from the age of 5 as it met his needs to be active with skillful ball handling and being outdoors. At the age of 9 he was accepted on the Richmond Strikers Travel Team where he played for several years initially as goalie and later in other field positions. He thought the goalie could save all the games but discovered otherwise to his dismay. This is where he learned about the importance of teamwork. Soccer remained an important part of his life: playing, refereeing and coaching even after discovering his heart condition at age 25. Sean had the great honor of being an assistant coach of the Albemarle High School Boys Soccor Team, when they were the state champions in 2015. Mr. Curran was predeceased by his father, the Rev. Charles D. Curran, Jr., his half-brother and sister, Daniel S. Curran and Catherine Curran Walters, and his grandparents, Caroline Myers and Richard Caswell Cooke and Virginia Wray and Charles D. Curran.He is survived by his mother, Anne Gordon C. Curran; birth mother, Leigh Ann Lawrence; birth grandmother, Mary McKee; brothers, Robert Fielding Curran and Skyler Elliott; half-siblings, Cynthia C. Greenfield and Diane C. Wade; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and great nieces and nephews who were an influence and wonderful companions throughout his growing years. Sean had five very special friends, Cecilia Steel, Louise Gallagher, Mark Tramontin, Michael Marshall and Megan Partin.The funeral will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Episcopal Church, 1700 University Ave., Charlottesville, Va., 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, with interment of ashes in the church memorial garden. There will be no reception due to the pervasive virus and masks must be worn in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Sean Curran's name to Blue Ridge School, 273 Mayo Drive, St. George, VA 22935 or to a scholarship fund in his memory and honor for boys with talent in the sport to be able to advance their skills and move forward in the world of soccer. Gifts may be sent to Deb Tyson, Albemarle High School, 2775 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.