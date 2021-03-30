Sharon Bryant was truly a DESIGNER'S original...No one else was like her. We met at Leslie Walton Middle School as fellow teachers. She always had a smile that lit up the space she was in like a halo. If You felt like a suck egg dog when You met up with her, You left her presence with a little more pep in your step and a wide smile on your face. She had lifted your spirit. My prayers and heart felt sympathy goes out to her family during this most difficult time in your life journey. You will never be alone because Sharon is right there in your hearts. Much love-- Waltine B. Eubanks, Esmont, VA.

M. Waltine Eubanks March 31, 2021