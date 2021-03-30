Sharon Gaye Bryant
March 29, 1959 - March 27, 2021
Sharon Gaye Bryant, 61, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, John William Bryant Jr. and Frances Yvonne; and sister, Jennifer Perkins.
She is survived by her brothers, Keith Bryant (Janice Bryant), John Bryant, and Michael Perkins; sisters, Stephanie Perkins, Renee Bryant, Michelle Bryant-Taylor (Roland Taylor), and Monica Bryant; three children, Gaye Carey, Rudolph Carey III (Rashawnda Carey), and Maria Carey; eight grandchildren, Lamira Jackson, Peyton Dooms, Rain Carey, Rudolph Carey IV, Reagan Carey, Harper Reid, Emory Reid, and unborn Amiri Carey; and a host of other relatives and close friends.
A Walk-through viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Rd E., Charlottesville, Va.
Interment will follow at Union Run Baptist Church Cemetery, 3220 Keswick Rd.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.