Sharon Gaye Bryant
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Sharon Gaye Bryant

March 29, 1959 - March 27, 2021

Sharon Gaye Bryant, 61, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, John William Bryant Jr. and Frances Yvonne; and sister, Jennifer Perkins.

She is survived by her brothers, Keith Bryant (Janice Bryant), John Bryant, and Michael Perkins; sisters, Stephanie Perkins, Renee Bryant, Michelle Bryant-Taylor (Roland Taylor), and Monica Bryant; three children, Gaye Carey, Rudolph Carey III (Rashawnda Carey), and Maria Carey; eight grandchildren, Lamira Jackson, Peyton Dooms, Rain Carey, Rudolph Carey IV, Reagan Carey, Harper Reid, Emory Reid, and unborn Amiri Carey; and a host of other relatives and close friends.

A Walk-through viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Rd E., Charlottesville, Va.

Interment will follow at Union Run Baptist Church Cemetery, 3220 Keswick Rd.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Church
1025 Rio Rd E., Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
39 Entries
My prayers are with you all. So sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. May she continued to be Honored through the legacy she leaves to now lead the way
DeTeasa Gathers
April 4, 2021
My condolences to the family, so sorry to hear of Sharon´s passing, she was such a sweet person. RIP
Wanda Daniels
April 3, 2021
So sorry of Sharon Passing still in shock. Condolence to all the Bryant Family. One Love.
David Steppe
April 2, 2021
So sorry. I dont check the paper often so please excuse the lateness. Prayer to family.
Melva Jones myers
April 2, 2021
Heaven has gained an Angel. A Woman after God's own heart. I will miss my Sister's encouraging facebook messages. My blessings go out to the Family.
Carmen Hutchinson-Smith
April 2, 2021
Our loss is heavens gain! Sweet lady with a beautiful voice. I admired her strength and ability to face life when things were hard. She was a wonderful lady and a precious friend.
Jan Burkett
April 1, 2021
Home Instead Senior Care
April 1, 2021
I cannot remember when I never knew Sharon(affectionally called Bunni); she is the kindest most loving soul you could ever have the pleasure of knowing or even chance meeting her is a blessing. May God send His Holy Comforter to keep you all Gaye, Rudolph & Maria in your days, hours and moments of remembering your Dear Mother. God Bless you all.
Karen Coles
April 1, 2021
Your mom will be missed by many One of my best memories was when she brought all of you out to country to go swimming in my pool. We had a great time. My prayers are with you all. And remember,She is always with you in your heart.
Sharon debilzan
April 1, 2021
RIP my i will miss you love always, Teresa
Teresa Goodwin
April 1, 2021
Teresa Goodwin
April 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing,sincere condolences to her family
Pamela morris
April 1, 2021
Sharon Bryant was truly a DESIGNER'S original...No one else was like her. We met at Leslie Walton Middle School as fellow teachers. She always had a smile that lit up the space she was in like a halo. If You felt like a suck egg dog when You met up with her, You left her presence with a little more pep in your step and a wide smile on your face. She had lifted your spirit. My prayers and heart felt sympathy goes out to her family during this most difficult time in your life journey. You will never be alone because Sharon is right there in your hearts. Much love-- Waltine B. Eubanks, Esmont, VA.
M. Waltine Eubanks
March 31, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Carmelita Wood
March 31, 2021
Sharon was always such a happy, easy-going woman. She had a smile for everyone. My favorite memory of her is belting out the happy birthday song in the cafeteria at Walton Middle School for any child´s birthday. The kids always requested it! She was such a good human who loved her kids and grandkids so very much! My deepest condolences in your loss.
Jennifer Graham
March 31, 2021
The Bryant Family with Heartfelt Sympathy Although no words can really help to ease the loss you bear Just know that you are very close in every thought and prayer. Parking & Transportation Department Karen
Karen Hill
March 31, 2021
My Dear Sister I'm Gonna Miss You So Much. My Summer Without Us Getting On the Highway Riding And Hanging Out Is Gonna Be Difficult. Aunt Dot And I Enjoyed You And Appreciated You So Much. Love You And See You When I Get Too That Place Called Heaven.
Stephanie Perkins Louderback
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of your mother. She and I always talked about our children and the love we had for our grands. Cherish your memories and remember God will sustain you. Keeping you and your family in prayer.
Elnora Grooms
March 31, 2021
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved so missed so very dear. The Gaines Family
Russell Gaines
March 31, 2021
I went to school with Sharon, she was just a sweet person and showed she cared about others. God bless her family at this time.
Brenda Powell
March 31, 2021
My cousin Bunny was an amazing woman of god. Every time I saw her she would always be in good spirits and have a word of encouragement for me. Growing up she was one of my favorite ppl to see during the family reunions the way she could raise the energy in room was simply amazing. I love her so much and she will truly be missed. My prayers and condolences to the family. Happy Heavenly Birthday Cousin
Trevor Martin
March 31, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. May your memories give you some comfort during this time. My thoughts and prayers to you all.
Della Morris
March 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family. Such an awesome person has gone to soon, she will be greatly missed.
Myra Allen
March 31, 2021
Chela
March 30, 2021
Forever remembered, Forever loved...Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family of Sharon Bryant.
Her Sorority Sisters of Delta Sigma Theta
College of William & Mary
Kathryn Turner
Friend
March 30, 2021
You will be miss bunny such a good soul !! RIP
Debra Robinson
March 30, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. We also worked together at Walton for years and remaining friends after leaving there. We will all keep you in our hearts and mind forever....love Barb
Barbara Willis
March 30, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Sharon´s passing. We worked together at Walton Middle School and Rudy was on my son Jeremy´s little league team. She always had a smile on her face. Prayers for all your family.
Teresa Fields
March 30, 2021
May God bless your family and watch over all in this time in need. Bunny was fun loving person and loved by everyone she came across. My heart goes out to all especially her children and grandchildren. Bunny you sure will be missed. To my cousin in law Michelle we are her for you through rough times. Love, The Taylor Family
Joyce Taylor
March 30, 2021
Life is so short, Sharon was just on FB celebrating her daughter's birthday, baby shower, I didn't know she was sick or anything. Her birthday was yesterday, I didn't want to say Happy heavenly Birthday I didn't believe it was her. My deepest condolences to the family, I pray God will get you through this sad time, keep those great memories close to your heart. God will take care of you.
Debra Fortune
March 30, 2021
My prayers are with your family. I had just spoke to her on the 19th, please know she will forever be in my thoughts. May God continue to bless and direct each of your steps. Praying for you each.
Sandra W. Jackson Allsbrooks
March 30, 2021
On hearing of my cousin Bunny passing I am sending sympathy and prayers to her family. The heaven had received another ANGEL.
Junita Howard Rose
March 30, 2021
Ms. L White-Martin and Family
March 30, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy May God Bless your family doing this difficult time. Your Mother was a lovely person. Georgia Little.
Georgia Little
March 30, 2021
If alot of people would treat people the way you did this world would be a better place.I can't believe you gone but I do know you touched my life with your positive messages and the love you showed me each and every time we crossed paths.You were an amazing individual and I love may God continue to watch over the family love u guys.Bunny you will truly be missed...
Nichole fitch
March 30, 2021
Dear Family of Sharon Bryant: I am absolutely saddened by the news of your loved one's passing. When I served as a educator in the county of Albemarle, Sharon and I worked at the Leslie H. Walton Middle School. She was a kind and esteemed colleague. As years went by I ocassionally saw her at various church functions. Sharon was a very kind, generous woman who was truly more concerned with the well-being of others; especially children. May her memory be kept alive for as long as you think of her and in every good thing that you do for someone else. My sincere condolences to the immediate family and all of those who were blessed to know her. Sincerely- Jonathan Gatewood
Jonathan Gatewood
March 30, 2021
Thank you Aunt Bunny for being there for me and my children I am forever grateful to have had you in my life. I´m so glad we got to talk on my Birthday your forever in my heart I will always love you. Gaye Rudy and Maria with deepest sympathy my thoughts and prayers are with you
Chaka Watson
March 30, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to my cousins. Prayers for your strength and comfort during your times of sorrow. Bunny will definitely be missed. Heaven is rejoicing for another sweet soul is home now.
Kim Washington
March 30, 2021
michelle, so sorry about your sister i lost brother and a mother i know the pain..thoughts prayers with you and your family
glenda thomas
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results