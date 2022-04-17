Shaun Lee Steppe
December 17, 1979 - April 11, 2022
Shaun Lee Steppe, 42, departed his earthly life on April 11, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1979, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Wilbert M. and Sarah Steppe.
He was a graduate of Western Albemarle High School where he enjoyed playing on the basketball and baseball teams. He attended Piedmont Community College for 2 years. Shaun worked for Abbott Laboratories in Charlottesville, Va. for 8 years as a Technical Support Specialist.
He loved spending time with his children, family, and friends; and was a beloved coach and mentor to many youths throughout the years. If he wasn't on the ballfield or court, he could be found at home spending time with family and friends and was more than likely grilling on the back porch listening to music.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mandy Snow Steppe; three sons, Shaun (Deuce) Steppe II, Shayn Steppe, and Donovan Thompson; two daughters, Alexia (Lexi) Steppe and Aaliyah (Leelee) Williams; his fur-babies, Max Thompson and Thor Steppe; brother, Wilbert M. Steppe III; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Steppe; niece, Madison Steppe; sister, Connie Steppe; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Crozet Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.