Shawn O'Neal Collins Sr, 51, departed this life on Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence in Fluvanna County. Born, October 7, 1969 in Charlottesville, Va., Shawn was the son of Carolyn C. and Michael Brock and the late Burrell Brock III.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Woodberry Cemetery. Pastor Sherman Collins Sr. will officiate the services.
Carolyn and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your son, My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Julie Tucker
March 8, 2021
Great person will be missed he touched so many people hearts and was a great mentor. R.I.P Buddy. Sent condolences to family
Charles Washington
March 8, 2021
We had a lot of great memories on the baseball fields. Rest easy my friend.
Tony Davis
March 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Collins family in the loss of Shawn. Shawn was a fine upstanding gentleman with a kind and generous soul who always displayed a positive attitude. Take comfort in knowing that "earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal."
Naomi M Perkins
March 6, 2021
To the Collins family, my condolences goes out to you all.Shawn was a good friend. And he will be missed
Lorenzo Carter
March 6, 2021
Shawn I am in shock today as I just heard the news. Your friendship over the years and the many laughs we had will never be forgotten. I love you so very much. My heart truly breaks.. much love and prayers to the family. -Wendy Khan
Wendy Khan
Friend
March 6, 2021
Carolyn, so sorry or your loss of a child, not the way it supposed to be. Prayers for you and your family in your time of grief.
Sue shepherd
March 6, 2021
Shawn, it´s your sister. I just want you to know that I miss you so much but know that when God whispered in your ear to come home, that was an offer that you could not refuse. Our last conversation Friday we talked on the phone, laughed , talked about our goals and ended as usual reflecting on just how good God Is. Now you can see just HOW good first hand.
I´m trying to figure this thing out but I know your are going to help ALL of us along the way. Keep walking proud on those clouds my brother.
Son is going to miss you