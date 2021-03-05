Shawn, it´s your sister. I just want you to know that I miss you so much but know that when God whispered in your ear to come home, that was an offer that you could not refuse. Our last conversation Friday we talked on the phone, laughed , talked about our goals and ended as usual reflecting on just how good God Is. Now you can see just HOW good first hand. I´m trying to figure this thing out but I know your are going to help ALL of us along the way. Keep walking proud on those clouds my brother. Son is going to miss you

Sonia Chapman March 5, 2021