Sheila Hardaway-Wolfe



June 12, 1931 - November 27, 2020



Sheila Ann Hardaway-Wolfe, beloved wife of Richard C. Wolfe of Nantucket, Mass. and Williamsburg, Va., died quietly, in the arms of her husband the morning after Thanksgiving 2020.



Sheila was born in London, England, where she survived the "Blitz," an experience that affected her deeply. In England, her career included finance, where she and her husband, A. James Hardaway were Executive Directors of the brokerage firm Whale-Hardaway & Co. Ltd; and politics where Sheila was elected as the Torbay representative on the Devonshire County Council. Sheila also founded and presided over the Torbay Civic Association.



In retirement, in Charlottesville, Va., Sheila was active in community affairs, including serving as President of the English Speaking Union, where she and Richard met. Following their marriage in 2010 they resided in Mystic, Connecticut, overlooking the Mystic Seaport Museum, before moving to Williamsburg, Va.



Sheila is survived by her husband, Richard; her stepsons, Stewart, Andrew and Christopher Wolfe; stepdaughter, Sara Ann Meyer; niece, Carol Evans; and nephew, Eric Walcom of England.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 3, 2020.