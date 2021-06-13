Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheridan Winthrop Wood "Sherry" Nicholson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Sheridan Winthrop Wood Nicholson

Sheridan Winthrop Wood Nicholson, beloved wife of the late Thomas Francis Nicholson passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a short illness.

Sheridan, known as Sherry to her many friends, was born on September 8, 1932, in Corregidor, Phillipine Islands to Rear Admiral and Mrs Robert W. Wood. She grew up crisscrossing the country as her father commanded destroyers, including USS Fox and USS Owens, through the Second World War. Her 'Navy Junior' resilience and innate good humor sustained her family and friends through the war against Covid last year. She enjoyed early success as a painter and was represented by the Franz Bader Gallery in Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the Washington Studio Gallery, an artist-owned gallery in Georgetown. Sherry had a strong interest in house design and renovation, including an extensive redesign of her beloved Greenane Cottage in Ireland. She was talented in garden design, and passionate about French language and culture. Over her lifetime, Sherry honored and recorded her ancestors' stories. The Wood family military service extended back to the American Revolutionary War, the Society of the Cincinnati. Sherry's sense of duty was almost as keen as her sense of humor. A few of the parting words to her family were, "S-I-R. Sincerity, Integrity, Respect."

Sherry is survived by two daughters who will miss their mother's endless generosity and wit, Bridget and Susanna Nicholson. Sherry also will be missed by her much-beloved granddaughter, Laura Nicholson; her sister, Susanne Androux; her son-in-law, John Moore, and a fleet of friends, all of whom know at least one charming story or quote from their friendship with Sherry. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations may be sent in Sherry's honor to the Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Center.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Deepest sympathy Bridget, Susanna, Laura, Susanne & John on the death of your dear Sherry R.I.P. We always enjoyed being in the company of Tom & Sherry whom we met through friends Steve & Clare Rowe and of course we were automatically put on the 'party' list, and what great times we had when they would arrive to Kenmare for the holidays. Sherry & Tom were very 'special' people to have met & always welcoming to Greenane Cottage for a party or for a morning coffee. The loss of loved ones, Sherry & Tom is indeed a traumatic event and one only time alone can heal. May the Lord guide & protect you during this very sad time. Yours in sympathy, Con & Mary Hodnett, Silvertrees, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.
Con & Mary Hodnett, Silvertrees, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.
July 12, 2021
We only knew Sher for a short amount of time, but in the time we knew her she made us laugh every time we saw her. Sher and I always discussed our favorite picks from whole food, the correlation between health and foods, different current events, and and stories about her incredible travels throughout her lifetime (especially to Ireland). Sher and Silas loved discussing their shared passion for the arts (her for her art and Silas for his music). Every conversation we had with Sher, we found ourselves having a more positive outlook on life and the people around us. Sher especially taught me to be kind and take interest in everyone I meet, even if they are complete strangers. I learned this not directly from her, but from the way people in Charlottesville that knew her felt when they were around her. Condolences to the family and to those that knew and loved Sher.
Heidi Hahn and Silas Frayser
Neighbor
June 23, 2021
Sincere condolences to Susanna, Bridget, Laura and John on the sad news of Sherry’s passing. We have wonderful happy memories of time spent with Sherry and the Nicholson family in their Greenane home in Co. Kerry Ireland. Sherry was welcoming, caring, charming, full of fun and always interesting. May you Rest in Peace Sherry.
Avril 0wens and JohnP. Spillane
June 14, 2021
This is a lovely tribute to a beautiful woman. It was an honor to spend some time with Sherry. She always made me laugh!
Susan von Hemert
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sincere sympathy to Bridget and Susan a on the death of your beloved mother at this sad and difficult time. Wonderful memories of her and Tom down the years it was a pleasure to know and work with them. May Sherry Rest in Peace.
Geoffrey and Bridget Mahony
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results