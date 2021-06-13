Sheridan Winthrop Wood NicholsonSheridan Winthrop Wood Nicholson, beloved wife of the late Thomas Francis Nicholson passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a short illness.Sheridan, known as Sherry to her many friends, was born on September 8, 1932, in Corregidor, Phillipine Islands to Rear Admiral and Mrs Robert W. Wood. She grew up crisscrossing the country as her father commanded destroyers, including USS Fox and USS Owens, through the Second World War. Her 'Navy Junior' resilience and innate good humor sustained her family and friends through the war against Covid last year. She enjoyed early success as a painter and was represented by the Franz Bader Gallery in Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the Washington Studio Gallery, an artist-owned gallery in Georgetown. Sherry had a strong interest in house design and renovation, including an extensive redesign of her beloved Greenane Cottage in Ireland. She was talented in garden design, and passionate about French language and culture. Over her lifetime, Sherry honored and recorded her ancestors' stories. The Wood family military service extended back to the American Revolutionary War, the Society of the Cincinnati. Sherry's sense of duty was almost as keen as her sense of humor. A few of the parting words to her family were, "S-I-R. Sincerity, Integrity, Respect."Sherry is survived by two daughters who will miss their mother's endless generosity and wit, Bridget and Susanna Nicholson. Sherry also will be missed by her much-beloved granddaughter, Laura Nicholson; her sister, Susanne Androux; her son-in-law, John Moore, and a fleet of friends, all of whom know at least one charming story or quote from their friendship with Sherry. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations may be sent in Sherry's honor to the Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Center.