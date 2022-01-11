Shirley T. BreedenShirley T. Breeden passed away on January 8, 2022, at the age of 79, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He had fought a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was the son of the late Baty Taylor and Mildred Breeden Taylor.He was born in Greene County on November 21, 1942. He was an employee of Comdial for forty years. One of his greatest joys was hunting and fishing with his buddies Shot, Gene, Donnie Lee and Tommy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Naomi Taylor; brother, Carroll Taylor; and a brother-in-law, Charles Morris.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Breeden; his daughters, Sandra Breeden and Lisa Deane(Mike); granddaughter, Misty Shifflett (Lee); and a great-granddaughter, Atalaya. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Morris, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.The family would like to thank Dr. Pritchard and the Oncology staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Dr. Haleem, Dr. John Lanham and the staff of Davita Dialysis. A special thank you to Frances Snow for taking him to Dr. appointments and picking him up from Dialysis.A memorial service will be held at a later date.