Shirley Anne Wood Brown, longtime resident of Bloomington, Indiana, died peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2021, with family by her side. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James Drury Wood Sr. and Gladys Dollens Wood, as well as by her brother, James Drury Wood Jr., all of Charlottesville, Virginia.



Shirley was born on July 13, 1931, and grew up in Charlottesville, where she continued to vacation for family visits and to forage into family history.



Shirley loved music; she played the clarinet in the marching band at Lane High School in Charlottesville and later played the French horn at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. At Converse College, Shirley met and later, married Malcolm H. Brown from Carrollton, Ga. The two of them moved their family many times during Malcolm's military service and later as he continued his education.



Malcolm and Shirley arrived in Bloomington in 1962, when Malcolm accepted appointment at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Shirley began work a few years later at the IU College of Arts and Sciences where she was instrumental in developing the Academic Advising program. Throughout the 70's and 80's, Shirley was academic advisor in the Department of Fine Arts, and later she served as administrative assistant to the chair of Music Education in the Jacobs School, where she conquered and tamed one of IU's mainframe computers to produce the Directory of Music Educators each year. Her sweet blue and white '68 VW bus was recognized on campus well into the 90's.



Shirley's greatest love, other than her family, was her garden. She was an organic gardener from the beginning – long before it was accepted or popular. Much to the dismay of her early Park Ridge neighbors, she one year planted her entire back yard in winter wheat to till it back in to enrich the soil. She eventually converted most of her yard to garden with several apple trees, peach trees, sour cherries, blueberries, grape vines around all the fences, and enough vegetables year after year to feed her entire family! Her house was full of African violets and dozens of other plants. She could make anything grow. On one occasion a friend said to her, "I'm afraid to walk in your yard because it's so fecund I'm afraid I might get pregnant!"



Always frugal, Shirley refused to buy anything she could make herself. That included everything from curtains to exquisitely tailored three-piece wool suits. She made all of her own clothes as well as those for both her children (until they rebelled, or learned to sew for themselves). She reupholstered a hide-a-bed couch and multiple chairs; she could cane a chair seat, weave a tapestry, hook a rug, and embroider a face on a stuffed animal. She lived by her ongoing advice to her children: "If anyone can do it, you can do it."



Shirley is survived by her husband, Malcolm Brown and his partner, John Clower; her daughters, Shirley Brown Talbot (William) and Jeannette Brown Smedberg (Paul); four grandchildren, Malcolm Talbot (Holly), Alex Smedberg (Samantha Moik), Nick Smedberg (Emily), and Emma Smedberg; and two great-grandsons, Adam Clifton and Harrison Talbot.



Shirley was a lover of nature and animals. Memorial gifts may be made to the Monroe County Humane Association or to the Sierra Club Foundation.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.