Shirley Gribble
Shirley B. Gribble, 78, of Scottsville, passed away at home on December 6, 2020.
Born in West Virginia on February 24, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mazel Russell and Elisa Goff Russell. She married John Gribble on August 14, 1981, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her stepson, Ryan.
She is survived by her husband, John Gribble; sons, Michael, Carl and Billie; daughter, Lorietta; stepson, Shawn; and stepdaughter, Shannon. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Pastor Sydney Craig will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of Legacy, Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Sentara Health, the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital, caretaker Ann Sacre, and close friend, Delta Gibson.
Due to Covid-19 masks and socail distancing will be required for all services.
