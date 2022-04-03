Shirley Mawyer Toms Hassen
July 2, 1935 - March 31, 2022
Shirley Mawyer Toms Hanssen, formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Inspiritas Memory Care, Ashleigh of Lansdowne, in Leesburg, Va.
Born in Faber, Va. on July 2, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Leonard W. and Charlotte Jane Kidd Mawyer. Twice married, Shirley was preceded in death by both husbands; N. W. (Jack) Toms and Christian I. Hanssen; four sisters, Ardelle M. Bishop, June M. Chaffin, Joyce M. Herald, Peggy M. Elliott; and three brothers, Everett Mawyer, L.D. (Pete) Mawyer, and Verlie Mawyer.
Shirley raised her three children and worked in Charlottesville, Va. all of her adult life. Beginning her work career with State Farm Insurance, she moved on to becoming a career librarian with the University of Virginia: The Alderman Library, The Darden School Library, the Commerce School Library and Clemmons Library, retiring after 30 years of service. Upon retirement Shirley continued to work part time. Additionally, she gave of her time to several non-profit organizations: The Senior Center, AARP Tax-Aide, and the local and federal voting elections.
She also loved her free time spent with neighbors, friends and especially her sisters. She enjoyed the great outdoors and spent many hours walking and tending to her old homestead in Faber, Va. The travel adventures and Christmas tree farm she shared with her late-in-life companion, Lewis Roepcke, were also special times in her life.
Shirley is survived by her three children, N. Wayne Toms (Joyce) of Bellington, W.Va.; Debra M. Toms Helm (Chris) of Duck, N.C. and Mark A. Toms of Haymarket, Va.; her grandchildren, Brandy T. Mayle, Brittainny Toms, Robbie Toms and Austin Toms; and two great-grandchildren, Kobe and Tryston Mayle. Also surviving is one sister, Phyllis M. Drumheller (Mac) of Lovingston, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends afterwards at Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville, Va., from 1:45 until 3 p.m. Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.