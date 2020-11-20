Menu
Shirley Lucille Winkey
Shirley Lucille Winkey, born on January 19, 1952, passed to the other side on November 15, 2020, at UVA Health System in Charlottesville, Va. She was born to the late Harrison Nixon Sr. and Lucille Smith Nixon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters.

She leaves behind her two children, Ethan Winkey and Maya Winkey; two grandchildren, Nadya and Savion Winkey, seven sisters, one brother, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Woodberry Cemetery in Gordonsville.

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
