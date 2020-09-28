Menu
Sonya R. Tinsley
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Sonya R. Tinsley

February 16, 1971 - August 28, 2020

Sonya R. Tinsley of Norwalk, Conn., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., on February 16, 1971. She was a 1982 graduate of Charlottesville High School and in 1995 she graduated from Katherine Gibb School of Business in Norwalk, Conn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Percy L. Johnson III on April 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Chavion Tinsley and Tiffany Tyree of Norwalk, Conn.; her father, Coleman L. Tinsley of Tronto, Canada; her mother, Doris T. Brown of Charlottesville, Va.; her brothers, Michael C. Tinsley of Charlottesville, Va., and Richard O. Johnson of Baltimore, Md.; and her sisters, Carol Johnson-Ford (Allen) of Waynesboro, Va., and Carla Granderson-Spicer (Carlton) of Petersburg, Va. She is also survived my many relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Baker Funeral Service

84 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT 06854
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 28, 2020.
I missed this I cant believe she is gone! Beautiful girl, with a beautiful soul! I wish I had gotten to talk to you! Love lady!!
Kay Chambers
September 27, 2020