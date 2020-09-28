Sonya R. Tinsley



February 16, 1971 - August 28, 2020



Sonya R. Tinsley of Norwalk, Conn., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., on February 16, 1971. She was a 1982 graduate of Charlottesville High School and in 1995 she graduated from Katherine Gibb School of Business in Norwalk, Conn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Percy L. Johnson III on April 13, 2020.



She is survived by her daughters, Chavion Tinsley and Tiffany Tyree of Norwalk, Conn.; her father, Coleman L. Tinsley of Tronto, Canada; her mother, Doris T. Brown of Charlottesville, Va.; her brothers, Michael C. Tinsley of Charlottesville, Va., and Richard O. Johnson of Baltimore, Md.; and her sisters, Carol Johnson-Ford (Allen) of Waynesboro, Va., and Carla Granderson-Spicer (Carlton) of Petersburg, Va. She is also survived my many relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Baker Funeral Service



84 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT 06854

