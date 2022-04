Stacey AndersonJune 21, 1966 - September 26, 2021A celebration of life in honor of Dr. Stacey Anderson will be held at Potter's Craft Cider, 1350 Arrowhead Valley Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. All colleagues, friends, and family that wish to honor her are welcome to attend this event. If you would like to share a memory you have of Stacey, please share your story with her family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to a memorial fund in her honor to support the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology: http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/StaceyAnderson