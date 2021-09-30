Stacey Anderson
June 21, 1966 - September 26, 2021
A celebration of life in honor of Dr. Stacey Anderson will be held at Potter's Craft Cider, 1350 Arrowhead Valley Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. All colleagues, friends, and family that wish to honor her are welcome to attend this event. If you would like to share a memory you have of Stacey, please share your story with her family at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to a memorial fund in her honor to support the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology: http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/StaceyAnderson
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.